Execution of Saro-Wiwa, 8 others cruelty on Ogoni –MOSOP

The Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP) has described the execution of environmental rights activist, Ken Saro-Wiwa and eight Ogoni as the height of Federal Government cruelty against the people of the Ogoniland. MOSOP President, Fegalo Nsuke, who stated this in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, ahead of the 25th anniversary of the 1995 execution of the ‘Ogoni Nine,’ urged the Federal Government to exonerate the nine as their execution by General Sani Abacha made the Ogoni people feel that they were not wanted in Nigeria.

The nine executed civil rights campaigners were Ken Saro-Wiwa, John Kpuinen Baribor Bera, Nordu Eawo, Dr. Barinem Kiobel, Daniel Gbooko, Paul Levera, Felix Nuate and Saturday Doobee, who were convicted by a military court and executed 10 days later. Nsuke, who said the execution did not only elongate the gap of a possible reconciliation between the parties to the conflict and the Nigerian oil industry, however, expressed regret that the country had to kill the Ogoni rights campaigners and several others to crush a genuine and simple demand for fairness and justice.

“We have always felt alienated within Nigeria; we have always been persecuted and marginalised. The exoneration of these campaigners will send a welcome message, build goodwill for our country and extend a hand of reconciliation to the Ogoni people.” Nsuke said, even as the MOSOP leader called on the Federal Government to exonerate the nine executed activists as a sign and willingness to reconcile with the Ogoni people and move towards the resolution of the prolonged conflicts. Nsuke said the exoneration would significantly heal the deep wounds allegedly inflicted on the Ogoni people by Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) and the Nigerian executions, adding that the 25th anniversary of the execution is an opportunity to move forward in the best interest of the government, as it will build goodwill, improve Nigeria’s image and also bring joy to the Ogoni people.

