Executive Director, Rabiu, resigns from board of BUA Foods

BUA Foods Plc, Nigeria’s largest indigenous food company, has announced the resignation of Isyaku Naziru Rabiu as an Executive Director of the company effective August 17, 2022. This announcement was contained in a recent regulatory disclosure by BUA Foods Plc to the Nigerian Exchange in order for the company to meet the regulatory requirements of the Securities & Exchange Commission Corporate Governance Guidelines (2020) and the Nigerian Code of Corporate Governance, on family and interlocking directorship, which stipulates that not more than two members of the same family shall sit on the Board of a public company at the same time. Prior to his appointment as a member of the Board of BUA Foods in November 2021 (which later became publicly listed BUA Foods Plc in January 2022), Isyaku Naziru was a Director of IRS Pasta & Flour Limited, which later merged with other companies to form BUA Foods. Rabiu, however, remains an executive of BUA Foods Plc with his portfolio remaining unchanged. Rabiu holds a degree in Business Economics from the University of Hertfordshire and held other previous roles within the organisation, including Commercial Director of IRS Pasta & Flour Limited.

 

