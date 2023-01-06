Executive Order 3: Increasing poverty and hunger in Ebonyi

n Nigeria, the powers of the executive arm of government at all tiers are enormous. Consequently, those who wield such powers should weigh the implications of their policies on the lives of ordinary citizens. Ebonyi State Governor David Umahi copied two things from his River State counterpart, Governor Nyesom Wike.

First is extreme suffocation of the democratic space in order to give undue advantages to the All Progressives Congress, APC, to which Engr. Umahi belongs. Second is the creation and proliferation of state awards. This piece will not bore readers with the loathsome awards which recipients daily prove their lack of grace.

Rather, this piece seeks a dispassionate exposition of Executive Order 3 imposed on the people of Ebonyi State in November 2022 by Engr. David Nweze Umahi to starve and impoverish them. By the operation of Executive Order 3, opposition political parties were banned from using public spaces in Ebonyi State for campaigns. By the same token, opposition political parties were equally not allowed the freedom and privilege of mounting billboards, hanging banners and posting of posters in open spaces throughout Ebonyi State. Even sports competitions and public gatherings remain banned in Ebonyi State.

That this curious executive order came on the heels of the timeframe of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, for political parties’ open campaigns is a pointer to the absence of democratic character in the issuing governor. Above all, that this executive order contravenes Electoral Act 2022 and the 1999 CFRN show that to the governor of Ebonyi State, the Nigerian constitution is subject to political expediency. This is true especially for the fact that section 1(3) of the extant Nigerian constitution which Governor Umahi swore to defend holds that: “If any other law is inconsistent with the provisions of this Constitution, this Constitution shall prevail, and that other law shall, to the extent of the inconsistency, be void”.

In their outrage against the obnoxious order, the Coalition of United Political Parties, CUPP, opined that: “A governor who treats the Nigerian constitution with contempt as done by Ebonyi governor may, after all, not be different from insurgents because insurgency begins with and thrives on abuse of the constitution.” The promulgation of Executive Order 3 by Governor David Umahi was an executive faux pas which has increased the poverty and hunger of the ordinary people of Ebonyi State. Recall that unlike Wike, Umahi has been running a radical regime of concrete slabs which is economically exclusive in Ebonyi State. Informed commentators submit that the cumulative impact of this radical concrete regime which casualties include small and medium scale business enterprises, sundry means of livelihood and human capital development is that Ebonyi State has continued to enjoy the unenviable ranking as the poverty capital of Southern Nigeria as well as the fourth poorest state in Nigeria on the scale of National Bureau of Statistics.

Studies have shown that in Ebonyi State, each of the over ten opposition political parties contesting the 2023 general election would have spent close to N1 billion on posters, billboards and banners. These funds would have been earned by ordinary Ebonyi people who engage in graphic designs; printing materials distributors; printers of posters, banners and billboard flexes; welders who construct billboard frames; artisans who hang flexes on billboards and sundry service providers in the outdoor advertising value chain.

In the same vein, none of the opposition political parties would have spent not less than N1 billion respectively on canopies, chairs, snacks and light refreshments, transportation, public address systems, resource persons, cultural dances et cetera in their rallies across the 171 electoral wards, 64 Development Centres, 13 local government areas and on their respective mega-rallies at the state capital.

These funds would have enriched event planners who rent canopies and chairs; outdoor caterers who prepare snacks and light refreshments for campaigns; artisans and tailors who make customized party wears, flags, ribbons, wristbands, mufflers and corporate gifts; local transporters who convey party faithful to and from venues of the various rallies; cultural troupes; resource persons and celebrities who make special appearances at rallies and so on. Both the hospitality industry and the media in Ebonyi State are in huge losses because of Umahi’s thoughtless and obnoxious Executive Order 3.

Need one mention vendors/ hawkers of sachet water, soft drinks, soya milk, zobo, agidi, okpa, groundnuts and so on? Not even COVID- 19 pandemic lockdown dealt this type of terrible blow on Ebonyians! It is clear that through Executive Order 3 which bans opposition political parties’ billboards, banners and posters; as well as open space rallies, public gatherings and political campaigns by the opposition, Umahi has killed small and medium enterprises in Ebonyi State and caused unprecedented injuries to over ninety percent of Ebonyi population and over seventy percent of Ebonyi electorate whom he has thrown into hunger and poverty through his vindictive Executive Order 3. Rather than refresh his Spartan bid to hack or ditch the author of this column, Governor Umahi is hereby implored to repeal Ebonyi State Executive Order 3 of 2022 without delay because it is killing the people of Ebonyi State whose votes Umahi and his APC crave. I leave Ebonyi voters to their consciences.

