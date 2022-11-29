Executive Orders: Adeleke appoints Panel/Review C’tee chairs, members

Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke has released the names of the Chairmen and Members of the panel and review committees, to oversee a comprehensive assessment of the state of governance in the state.

The panels are in line with Executive Order 6, which the governor signed Tuesday.

A statement by Mallam Olawale Rasheed, the Spokesperson to the Governor indicates that Dr. Muyiwa Oladimeji will spearhead the committee to undertake Staff Audit, Appointments and Promotions, while Dr. B.T. Salam will Chair the committee on State Assets Inventory and Recovery.

The former Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Barr. Niyi Owolade chairs the Contracts, Agreements and M.O.U Review Committee while Reverend Bunmi Jenyo will lead the Chieftaincy Affairs Review Committee.

