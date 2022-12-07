News

Executive Orders: Peace Ambassadors caution Adeleke

A non-governmental organisation, The Peace Ambassadors has called on the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, to protect the judiciary in Osun State before its dragged into mud. The group, in a statement issued by its Coordinator and Secretary, Alhaji Agbaje Ojo and Chief Janet Arowosola, noted that the abuse of Executive orders flying around in Osun state presently needs to be checked.” The statement reads in part: “As a stakeholder in Osun State, we note with displeasure some of the steps taken so far by Governor Ademola Adeleke and we believe that some cautions need to ok be taken.

“For instance, matters of the three towns where he exercised executive order recently are before the courts and its a contempt to dabble into such because an executive order cannot cover an existing legal tussle. “Setting up a panel of enquiry by governor on such matter is nothing but an abuse of court process.

“Since some parties in those towns have approached court before the ‘installations’ and courts ruling has pronounced status quo to remain, government has no business in such. “Rather one would have expected the state governor to provide adequate security of lives and property in those areas, not taking steps that will make it looks like its giving some. people undue favour. “As it is, before things get out of hand, we are calling on CJN to rise to the occasion, Judiciary must not be dragged into Osun politics.”

 

