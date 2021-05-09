Exemplary councilor’s bridge for Otiokpoti

She was given a loan for an official car. She saw a need for her people, who have been using a wooden bridge. She provided them with a concrete bridge, thereby alleviating their decade-long suffering. PAULINE ONYIBE reports from Yenagoa

Earlier before now in Bayelsa State, lack of access roads to communities has been a major problem for many parts of the state surrounded by water. Underdevelopment was the order of the day because where there is no access road, people cannot get there except through water, which is not safe.

It has been like that in Bayelsa State until recently, when things started changing for better. Now, some communities can be accessed through the road even though the cost is always very high because of the difficult terrain.

That was one of the reasons why a young lady, Onem Miracle Tyna, a 21-year-old representing Ward 2 in the Ogbia legislative assembly, remembered that she walked on a wooden bridge during her days as a child, up until recently in her community, Okiokpoti in Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State. She then decided to construct a concrete bridge in place of the wooden bridge. Tyna said that she decided to build the bridge because of the suffering her people were going through.

For her, building that bridge was more important than buying an official car; the reason she invested the money for her car in the construction of the Miracle bridge as she fondly calls it. She said she met with elders of the community and told them of her intention and they gave her a go ahead and she was able to start and complete the project through the help of the state government because according to her, the money meant for the project as given by the chairman of Ogbia Local Government was not enough to complete the bridge. Unlike other greedy politicians, Miracle didn’t squander the money on weave on, on flashy fashion or even buying a flashy car for herself. Instead, she invested the money on community relations. Of course, the people of Otiokpoti, especially those that are directly impacted, have been praising the lady for the little effort she put in ameliorating their suffering. Sunday Telegraph went down to Otiokpoti community, the site of the project and the site was pleasant one to behold. Speaking to one of the happiest locals’ on the bridge, a young nursing mother, Godgift Nestor, said: “This monkey bridge has wounded my leg before the new one was constructed.

It even wounded one of my neighbours. “I was not in town when they constructed the bridge. When I came back, I was so happy because I have a store in front of the bridge. As this bridge has crossed and the road is becoming motorable now, vehicles can pass, tricycles can pass. People will be moving around here. I will be selling, not like before that my market was not moving.

“Tipper is passing here now. I’m happy because I fell many times at the monkey bridge, especially when the monkey bridge gets bad. One women fell from the monkey bridge. She is yellow and all her leg peeled off but they have packed out of this place now.

“When I went to give birth, I came back and saw everywhere opened and I was very happy. They pilled all the dirt in front of my store and I said let them dirty the store very well. That one is not a problem. I will take care of it later.

“Already, I have her here because the lady that did the project said we must give the girl her name which is Miracle Tyna. I’m the happiest person around here. I have been thanking her since she did this bridge. I don’t have much to give to her but I have been praying for her.”

Another young girl of about 14 years, a student by name, Faith said: “ I used to cross the monkey bridge before to go to school. I’m very happy that the bridge is constructed. Before, we used to climb the wooden bridge to go school but now tricycles are passing here, even cars are passing here.” Another young woman, Preye Don, said: “ I feel happy . I thank God for the lady that remembered us. I’m very happy now. I can now cross to the other side without any problem.”

Also, Mie Evarada, an motorcycle rider, who was just passing through the bridge to the community also said: “ I’m very happy because of this bridge. “We can now ride through to the community.

Before now, motorcycles don’t use to pass here. We get to this point and drop our passengers and they will trek but today, we drop them in front of their houses.” Joy Agada, from Ayama, a resident of the area, said: “The lady tried very well. I’m from Ayama here in Ogbia. Our own councilor has not done any single thing for us. Look at this girl now, a women for that matter.

“Look at what she has done. Her people will not forget her because of this bridge and if there is another chance to vote for her, they will definitely vote for her again because she has delivered.” But one Patience Howels, said: “For me, let them come and construct the road for us before I can say anything.

The girl tried but it is remaining to construct the road. Let them come and do the road, so that we can easily get to the community without any stress.” Sunday Telegraph sought for the reason behind her gesture from the councilor, Onem Miracle Tyna, and she has these to say: “What really happened was that they gave us some funds for ward projects.

“So, when I started the work, the money was not enough. The work was not even up to 10 per cent done. Since I cannot abandon the project, I used the money they gave us for cars to complete the first phase.

“It is motorable not walkway. By doing that, the governor now saw it and called me and gave me another money for me to expand it. It was not expanded as that before now. I went back to expand it.

“The road that is linking to the main road is about 4 kilometer road. If there is fund, I will also construct the road. That bridge leads to the health centre and expressway and from the health centre, you get to the other community, Otogori.” Maintaining that she had the desire to help her people, she said: “I have the desire to serve my people.

As a leader, you have to make sacrifices. “I know the problem of the people and growing up as a child, I think about 20 years ago, I was walking through that road and there was no access road and what we had was monkey bridge.

“If you are driving a car from the other end, you will have to park, then cross over before taking another vehicle, tricycle, or bike to your destination. It was not easy for the people. “So, I have the desire to work for my people and help my people in my little way. If I have the opportunity, I will even do more than that. “This is the sacrifice I have to make for my people. This is more important to me than driving a car at the moment.”

Boldly assuring that she can even handle the local government efficiently as a chairman if given the opportunity, Tyna said: “I’m a graduate. If I’m given an opportunity to be the Ogbia Local Government Area Chairperson, I can handle the position very well 100 per cent.”

She advised female politicians and even the men: “I advise other female politicians, even the men to reach out to their people and not to use the money for stomach infrastructure.

“The main purpose for people electing you as a leader is to reach out to the people, especially at the grassroots.” Pleading that the prosperity government should help her complete the road, she said: “I’m pleading with the prosperity government to help us complete the road.

And I know that we have a miracle governor, a miracle councilor and a miracle bridge. “I decided to name the bridge a miracle bridge. I know that if it gets to the governor’s ear, definitely, he will do something about it.”

For Onem Miracle Tyna, posterity will remember her for good for alleviating the suffering of her Otiokpoti people. Children yet unborn will continue to talk about her in years to come.

