Exemplary style of Raymond Dokpesi

Agbenebode, Edo State born chairman of Daar Communications who doubles as a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), Chief Alegho Raymod Dokpesi has shown his values for humanity cannot be suppressed by rivalry borne out of political interest or anything.

This he demonstrated recently that politicians should not throwaway humanity but learn to be there for one another whenever the need rises, not minding differences in political affiliations. Chief Dokpesi, owner of Africa Independent Television, (AIT), will be recalled that back in 2015 towards the general election that sacked President Jonathan of PDP to pave way for the incumbent, President Mohamadu Buhari of APC, aired some smearing materials about Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, who was significant factor in the election.

This development sure pitched Asiwaju against Dokpesi such that the former approached the court of law to seek redress over the smearing document known as, Lion of Burdilon.

At the end, Asiwaju’s prayers were favored by the court and Dokpesi’s establishment was made to stop the material and made apology to Tinubu in a way that made Dokpesi swallowed his pride.

In the wake of the recently held controversial Endsars protest, Asiwaju’s owned TVC, was torched by arsonists alongside lot of other government properties. On this note, Chief Alegho has commisserated with the management of the broadcasting company by paying a visit to the company.

During a tour to access level of destruction carried out on the station, Dokpesi in company of his son, Raymond, condemned the attack on the broadcasting company as he urged the youths never to destroy media outfits whatever the provocation may be.

The gesture has seen many praise him for putting aside political inclined rivalry to show love to who it is due.

Like this: Like Loading...