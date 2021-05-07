Exercise aids cognitive development of preterm

Researchers in Switzerland said a new study indicates that training motor skills (exercise) in preterm born children helps even when they are older. The results of the new research by the University of Basel and the University Children’s Hospital Basel (UKBB), both in Switzerland, were published in the journal ‘Developmental Cognitive Neuroscience’.

Children that are born before the 37th week of pregnancy remain under close medical supervision while they are young and any cognitive limitations often disappear after a few years. However, children who come into the world even before the 32nd week of gestation still exhibit differences even into their teenage years.

In the study, researchers led by Dr Sebastian Ludyga and Professor Uwe Puhse demonstrated that these children have weaker impulse control compared with children born at term (after the 37th week of pregnancy). This can, for example, has disadvantages in school performance and is linked to behavioural problems and a higher susceptibility to addiction. According to the researchers, these differences in impulse control can be fully explained by the children’s motor skills. “In other words, premature children who had very well-developed motor skills

