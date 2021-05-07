News Top Stories

Exercise aids cognitive development of preterm

Researchers in Switzerland said a new study indicates that training motor skills (exercise) in preterm born children helps even when they are older. The results of the new research by the University of Basel and the University Children’s Hospital Basel (UKBB), both in Switzerland, were published in the journal ‘Developmental Cognitive Neuroscience’.

Children that are born before the 37th week of pregnancy remain under close medical supervision while they are young and any cognitive limitations often disappear after a few years. However, children who come into the world even before the 32nd week of gestation still exhibit differences even into their teenage years.

In the study, researchers led by Dr Sebastian Ludyga and Professor Uwe Puhse demonstrated that these children have weaker impulse control compared with children born at term (after the 37th week of pregnancy). This can, for example, has disadvantages in school performance and is linked to behavioural problems and a higher susceptibility to addiction. According to the researchers, these differences in impulse control can be fully explained by the children’s motor skills. “In other words, premature children who had very well-developed motor skills

News Top Stories

#EndSARS: Banks to rebuild burnt police stations

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Nigerian lenders will rebuild new fewer than 44 police stations burnt across the country by hoodlums during the #End- SARS crisis that rocked the nation a few weeks ago, New Telegraph learnt yesterday. An authoritative source said that although like most businesses, the banking industry is still reeling from the massive losses it suffered during […]
News

Group to states: Domesticate laws to eliminate rape

Posted on Author Musa Pam Jos

A group, Centre for Human Rights and Prevention of Trafficking in Persons (CHRPTP) has urged attorneys-general in states of the federation to facilitate the domestication of federal gender-based laws in their various states to eliminate the alarming prevalence of rape.     Executive Director of the centre, John Tsok, in a statement issued to journalists […]
News

Severe dust haze, fog expected, NCAA cautions pilots, others

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

FAAN inspects facilities at 23 airports   The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has warned pilots, airline operators and others to exercise caution as severe dust haze and fog phenomenon are expected to be prevalent in Nigerian airports.   This is contained in an advisory circular signed by NCAA Director General, Capt. Musa Nuhu. The […]

