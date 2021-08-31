News

Exercise could boost brain health

A new study has shown that exercise may boost brain health. According to the results of a new study in mice, which was published last week in ‘Nature Metabolism,’ a hormone produced by muscles during exercise can cross into the brain and enhance the health and function of neurons, improving thinking and memory in both healthy animals and those with a rodent version of Alzheimer’s disease.

 

The scientists have speculated that exercise might directly change the biochemical environment inside the brain, without involving muscles.

 

Alternatively, the muscles and other tissues might release substances during physical activity that travel to the brain and jump-start processes there, leading to the subsequent improvements in brain health.

 

But in that case, the substances would have to be able to pass through the protective and mostly impermeable bloodbrain barrier that separates brains from the rest of the bodies.

