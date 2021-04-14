Exercise helps people suffering gum disease

Researchers from Japan said that exercise could be used to improve the oral environment in people with nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) potentially leading to a new treatment for the disease. The multidisciplinary research team from the University of Tsukuba in Japan, previously demonstrated that exercise could benefit patients with NAFLD by reducing fat, inflammation, and scarring in the liver; improving the liver’s response to and clearance of the endotoxin and reducing gum disease. Gum disease or periodontitis a serious gum infection that damages gums and can destroy the jawbone.

It is common but fairly preventable. The cause is usually poor oral hygiene. Periodontitis can lead to tooth loss. It’s a risk factor for heart and lung diseases. Corresponding author, Professor Junichi Shoda said: “We know that exercise has innumerable benefits to health overall and for this specific study. “With this study, we sought to characterise underlying mechanisms – that is, show how exercise alters physiology and how altered physiology induces changes in oral bacteria.” The researchers carried out biochemical and genetic analyses on saliva from overweight men with NAFLD and gum disease before and after 12-week exercise or diet programmes, reported’ Technology Networks’. Men in both groups were able to lose fat mass, but those following dietary restrictions also lost muscle mass, whereas those following the exercise programme gained muscle mass. “More importantly, we found that reductions in lactoferrin, Lipopolysaccharide, and IgA concentrations were only evident in the men who followed the exercise regimen,” Prof. Shoda explained

