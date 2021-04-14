News Top Stories

Exercise helps people suffering gum disease

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi Comment(0)

Researchers from Japan said that exercise could be used to improve the oral environment in people with nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) potentially leading to a new treatment for the disease. The multidisciplinary research team from the University of Tsukuba in Japan, previously demonstrated that exercise could benefit patients with NAFLD by reducing fat, inflammation, and scarring in the liver; improving the liver’s response to and clearance of the endotoxin and reducing gum disease. Gum disease or periodontitis a serious gum infection that damages gums and can destroy the jawbone.

It is common but fairly preventable. The cause is usually poor oral hygiene. Periodontitis can lead to tooth loss. It’s a risk factor for heart and lung diseases. Corresponding author, Professor Junichi Shoda said: “We know that exercise has innumerable benefits to health overall and for this specific study. “With this study, we sought to characterise underlying mechanisms – that is, show how exercise alters physiology and how altered physiology induces changes in oral bacteria.” The researchers carried out biochemical and genetic analyses on saliva from overweight men with NAFLD and gum disease before and after 12-week exercise or diet programmes, reported’ Technology Networks’. Men in both groups were able to lose fat mass, but those following dietary restrictions also lost muscle mass, whereas those following the exercise programme gained muscle mass. “More importantly, we found that reductions in lactoferrin, Lipopolysaccharide, and IgA concentrations were only evident in the men who followed the exercise regimen,” Prof. Shoda explained

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Attack on Okorocha is attack on Northern youths, elders -Group

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim

The Northern Youths and Elders Awareness Forum (NYEAF) has said an attack on the former governor of Imo State and Senator representing Imo West Senatorial District, Rochas Okorocha, is an attack on the youths and elders of the Northern geo-political zone. The 19 Northern states stated this yesterday in Abuja at a press briefing in […]
News

Group sure of justice in Edo murder case

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Members of Benin Solidarity Movement (BSM) have expressed optimism that they would get good justice in the ongoing kidnap and murder case instituted against the Iyatsere of Warri, Johnson Atseleghe. Attseleghe was recently granted bail at the Criminal Court 1, Benin. At a briefing in Benin, the BSM President, Comrade Curtis Ugbom, called on his […]
News

Post-COVID-19: Lagos, other stakeholders seek improved transport sector

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju

For the country and Lagos State in particular to get away from the adverse impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the economy, especially the transport sector, there is the urgent need to rejig the sector through massive investments and improved funding by the government to reduce transport on cost of goods, New Telegraph has learnt. There […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica