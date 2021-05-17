Exercise lowers memory loss for alzheimer’s sufferers

The outcome of a new study in the United States (U.S.) is backing the premise that exercise helps slow memory loss in older adults with mild to moderate Alzheimer’s dementia.

According to the results published in the ‘Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease’, exercise has been shown to be beneficial to Alzheimer’s patients in general. Alzheimer’s disease is a progressive form of dementia that interferes with memory, thinking, and behaviour.

An irreversible, progressive brain disorder Alzheimer’s disease slowly destroys memory and thinking skills and, eventually, the ability to carry out the simplest tasks

