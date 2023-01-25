Exercise Obangame Express kicks off in Lagos

Obangame Express (OE23), the largest multinational maritime exercise in Western and Central Africa, kicked off its 12th year with 33 participating nations, January 23. The exercise, hosted in Lagos, Nigeria, will feature both in-port and at-sea training scenarios including maritime operations centre familiarizationandexchangesonmedical care, search and rescue operations, and boardingtechniques. “Illicit maritime activity threatens regional development efforts, weakens state security, and robs our African partners of the precious resources upon which they rely for economic growth and effective governance,” said Adm. Stuart B. Munsch, commander, U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa.”
Related Articles
Freed Kankara schoolboys arrive Govt House, Katsina
The released Kankara schoolboys have arrived in Katsina State. Some gunmen abducted over 300 schoolboys from Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina, last Friday. The schoolboys were subsequently taken to Zamfara forest from where they were released by their abductors on Thursday — after spending nearly seven days in captivity. The children were said to […]
Abuja-Kaduna Railway: FG makes NIN compulsory for ticketing
The Federal Government, yesterday, assured Nigerians that it had provided adequate security measures to guarantee the safety and security of train users along the Abuja-Kaduna railway line, while it also announced the mandatory use of the National Identification Number (NIN) for the purchase of tickets. However, adults will be allowed to use their NIN […]
Iran’s hardline newspapers praise Salman Rushdie’s attacker
Several hardline Iranian newspapers poured praise on Saturday on the person who attacked and seriously wounded author Salman Rushdie, whose novel “The Satanic Verses” had drawn death threats from Iran since 1989. There was no official reaction yet in Iran to the attack on Rushdie, who was stabbed in the neck and torso […]
