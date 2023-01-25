News

Exercise Obangame Express kicks off in Lagos

Obangame Express (OE23), the largest multinational maritime exercise in Western and Central Africa, kicked off its 12th year with 33 participating nations, January 23. The exercise, hosted in Lagos, Nigeria, will feature both in-port and at-sea training scenarios including maritime operations centre familiarizationandexchangesonmedical care, search and rescue operations, and boardingtechniques. “Illicit maritime activity threatens regional development efforts, weakens state security, and robs our African partners of the precious resources upon which they rely for economic growth and effective governance,” said Adm. Stuart B. Munsch, commander, U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa.”

 

