News

Exercise Obangame Express will enhance ACFTA, sustainable blue economy – Naval Chief

Posted on Author Flora Onwudiwe Comment(0)

The Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo, has said that Exercise Obangame Express 2023 would enhance the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (ACFTA) and develop a sustainable blue economy. Gambo declared yesterday during the flag off ceremony of Exercise Obangame Express 2023, which had in attendance 32 navy from 32 countries and allied friends, held on board Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS), KADA, at the Nigerian Navy Dockyard, Victoria Island Lagos. He said that, “This year’s exercise is particularly instructive considering the effort of the African Union at establishing and operational ising regional task forces.

“This will no doubt enhance the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (ACFTA), as well as the development of a sustainable blue economy. “According to the United Nations conference on trade and development, the African Continental Free Trade Area has potentials to boost Intra- African Trade by 33percent and cut the continent’s trade deficit by 51 per cent.

“The Maritime Industry and the shipping Sector in particular constitute a critical driver in implementation of the ideals of African Continental Free Trade Agreement gleaning from the foregoing. “The gulf of guinea countries are already collaborating for the establishment of a maritime taskforce to further facilitate security and enhance International Commerce.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Cooking with wood could cause lung damage

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers in the United States (U.S.) and India have said that advanced imaging with CT scan shows that people who cook with biomass fuels such as wood were at risk of suffering considerable damage to their lungs from breathing in dangerous concentrations of pollutants and bacterial toxins. The results of their new study would be […]
News

Nwafor was never Obi’s security adviser –Ex gov’s aide

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Special Adviser (Security) to former governor of Anambra State, Col. George Molokwu (rtd), has debunked report making the rounds in some quarters that the former commander, Special Anti – robbery Squad (SARS), Awkuzu, Mr. James Nwafor, was appointed Obi’s Security Adviser, asking the public to disregard the news. Col. Molokwu made this known yesterday […]
News

2033: I’ll run a free, fair economy –Atiku

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJA

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Alhaji Atiku Abubakar said his would run a free and fair economy to boost the nation’s economy, if elected president next year. Atiku in his weekly letter to compatriots, said he believes in a free-enterprise economy with government playing the customary role of regulation, as solution […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica