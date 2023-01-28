Exercise Obangame Express will enhance ACFTA, sustainable blue economy – Naval Chief

The Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo, has said that Exercise Obangame Express 2023 would enhance the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (ACFTA) and develop a sustainable blue economy. Gambo declared yesterday during the flag off ceremony of Exercise Obangame Express 2023, which had in attendance 32 navy from 32 countries and allied friends, held on board Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS), KADA, at the Nigerian Navy Dockyard, Victoria Island Lagos. He said that, “This year’s exercise is particularly instructive considering the effort of the African Union at establishing and operational ising regional task forces.

“This will no doubt enhance the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (ACFTA), as well as the development of a sustainable blue economy. “According to the United Nations conference on trade and development, the African Continental Free Trade Area has potentials to boost Intra- African Trade by 33percent and cut the continent’s trade deficit by 51 per cent.

“The Maritime Industry and the shipping Sector in particular constitute a critical driver in implementation of the ideals of African Continental Free Trade Agreement gleaning from the foregoing. “The gulf of guinea countries are already collaborating for the establishment of a maritime taskforce to further facilitate security and enhance International Commerce.

