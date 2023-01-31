Exercise Still Water: 116 hoodlums arrested in Lagos rail line, other areas

As part of its efforts to restore sanity to parts of Lagos State, troops of ‘Exercise Still Water’ in the early hours of yesterday embarked on a raid in the Oshodi area of the state, arresting 116 suspected hoodlums, some of whom were allegedly preparing to go on operation. Recovered from some of the suspects were cut-to-size locally made pistols, Indian Hemp concealed in the Holy Bible, telephones suspected to have been stolen, hard drugs suspected to be Tramadol, different bank’s Automated Teller Machine cards among others. The raid according to the Commander, 9 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Brigadier General Isang Akpomutia, who paraded them before journalists were carried out between 1 am and 5 am. It was learnt that some of the suspects usually attacked unsuspecting Lagosians going home late or leaving for their respective business places in the early hours of the day.

Areas raided, according to him, include: Railside, Brown Street, Araromi and other parts of the Oshodi axis, adding however that the suspects would be screened and that those found innocent would be released. He said, “The screening is necessary because some of them were arrested alongside others. Those found with drugs will be handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), those found with weapons will be handed over to the Police.”

Brig. Gen. Akpomutia who disclosed that troops of Exercise Still Water were conducting similar raids in FESTAC and Mile 2 areas of the state, explained that it was geared towards expelling hoodlums from the state, as the general elections approach. He, therefore, advised residents of Lagos State to go about their lawful businesses without fear, assuring that troops of Exercise Still Water and other security agencies were in charge Recall that Exercise Still Water which replaced Exercise Crocodile Smile, was flagged off last October, to fish out cultists planning to take over some communities in Lagos and to reduce to the barest minimum the prevailing security threats in the riverine environment such as piracy, militancy, terrorism and other sundry crimes.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...