Metro & Crime

Exhibit high level of professionalism, Railway Command CP tells newly decorated officers

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Commissioner of Police, Railway Command, CP Eboka Friday, has decorated 27 newly promoted officers and charged them to exhibit a high level of professionalism.

According to Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Chris Umukoro, the Railway Command was not left out of recent promotions by the Police Service Commission, as 27 officers benefited from the exercise which also affected thousands of officers across the nation, on the recommendation of the Inspector General of Police a couple of weeks ago.

He explained that the categories of officers affected are Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSPs) to Superintendent of Police (SPs) and Inspector to Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASPs).

Umukoro further explained that seven DSPs were promoted to SPs, while 20 Inspectors were also promoted ASPs.

“While decorating the newly promoted officers, the CP Railway Command, Compol Friday, congratulated the affected officers, and told them that: “To whom much is given, much is expected.

“The CP further charged them by saying that their promotion was because the IGP has found them worthy of it and as such, it should not be taken for granted. He however, encouraged them to exhibit high level of professionalism while conducting their lawful duties and also to put in more effort in their work and not to relent in the fight against crime and criminality.”

The PPRO added that the Railway Command boss further adjourned the officers to shun corruption and be good examples of the Command.

The newly promoted officers, who were represented by SP Ichima Boniface, gave a vote of thanks to the Almighty God for their promotion and also appreciated the Inspector General of Police, Mohammad Adamu as well as the CP, Compol Eboka Friday, for finding them worthy of the promotion.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime Top Stories

Flying Officer Arotile’s suspected killers get N1m bail

Posted on Author Baba Negedu

Two people, driver and owner of the vehicle which killed Nigeria’s first female combat helicopter pilot, Flying Officer Tolulope Arotile, have been arraigned in Kaduna. Tolulope died in an auto crash at the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Base, Kaduna, in July. The accused were arraigned before a Kaduna State Magistrates’ Court on a four-count charge […]
Metro & Crime

Man, wife killed, five abducted in renewed

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya

Ebonyi/Cross River boundary crisis A man in Ekoli Edda community, Afikpo South Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, Ndukwe Okoroafor, 55, and his wife Paulina Ndukwe, 49, have been murdered by warlords. Five persons from the area, Esther Ikwo, Elizabeth Ikwo, Chinechere Nnachi, Ogbonna Aku and Sunday Ogbuu Ama were also abducted when warlords invaded […]
Metro & Crime

COVID-19: 2,106 confirmed, 1,080 discharged, 22 dead in Oyo – Makinde

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State Sunday declared that the state has recorded 2,106 confirmed cases of COVID-19 infections, while 1,080 who tested negative have been discharged. While disclosing this on his Twitter handle, the governor said that out of the number,  22 people have so far died. He wrote: “Sixty-five confirmed COVID-19 cases received […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: