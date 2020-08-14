Exhibit high level of professionalism, Railway Command CP tells newly decorated officers

Commissioner of Police, Railway Command, CP Eboka Friday, has decorated 27 newly promoted officers and charged them to exhibit a high level of professionalism.

According to Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Chris Umukoro, the Railway Command was not left out of recent promotions by the Police Service Commission, as 27 officers benefited from the exercise which also affected thousands of officers across the nation, on the recommendation of the Inspector General of Police a couple of weeks ago.

He explained that the categories of officers affected are Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSPs) to Superintendent of Police (SPs) and Inspector to Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASPs).

Umukoro further explained that seven DSPs were promoted to SPs, while 20 Inspectors were also promoted ASPs.

“While decorating the newly promoted officers, the CP Railway Command, Compol Friday, congratulated the affected officers, and told them that: “To whom much is given, much is expected.

“The CP further charged them by saying that their promotion was because the IGP has found them worthy of it and as such, it should not be taken for granted. He however, encouraged them to exhibit high level of professionalism while conducting their lawful duties and also to put in more effort in their work and not to relent in the fight against crime and criminality.”

The PPRO added that the Railway Command boss further adjourned the officers to shun corruption and be good examples of the Command.

The newly promoted officers, who were represented by SP Ichima Boniface, gave a vote of thanks to the Almighty God for their promotion and also appreciated the Inspector General of Police, Mohammad Adamu as well as the CP, Compol Eboka Friday, for finding them worthy of the promotion.

