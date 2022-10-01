Exhibit Spirit of Hardwork: Mike tells youths

Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa

A popular Ijaw music artist, Mike Ayibakuro Boukoru has urged young people and his fans to exhibit the habit of hard work in order to develop their God given talents.

Speaking in Yenagoa at the weekend, the musician, popularly called ‘Me Mike’, revealed that he was using his songs to campaign against societal ills and to ensure that young people in the Niger Delta region live a better life and ensure a crime free society.

The Bayelsa-born musician from Akassa kingdom in Brass Local Government Area of the state, said that his music was also aimed encouraging young people to develop their talents and created funs in the South South region.

Mike, who is a trained marine engineer, said having had a musical background from the family, he was inspired to motivate and discourage societal ills among young people.

He said that his newly released music titled: ‘Blessing’, is to awaken in young people the conciousness that God has blessed them with special talents and gifts adding that they only need to develop it instead of indulging in antisocial activities.

He said: “I have released about 36 songs, though I am a marine engineer trained in Ghana. I have a passion for music. The passion is aimed at achieving a better society and discourage our youths from societal ills.

“I have just released a song titled: ‘Blessing’. I am working with my group to ensure that our youths are engaged meaningfully, at the same time. I am managing my marine firm in Port Harcourt.”

