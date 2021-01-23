Arts & Entertainments

Exhibition, talks take centre stage as ‘Night of Ideas in Nigeria’ clocks 3

All is set for the Night of Ideas celebration of its third edition in Nigeria. Entitled ‘Night Of Ideas: Circles Of Solidarity’, the event which will hold at the Alliance Française- Mike Adenuga Centre, Ikoyi, Lagos, on January 28, will address the general theme: CLOSE(R).

The theme, according to the organisers, is focused on, “the light of the new solidarities that the crisis of our economic and social models calls for, in the wake of a pandemic that will leave us with a world that is as uncertain as ever.” The Night of Ideas is an annual event designed to deepen exchange of ideas between countries and cultures, disciplines and generations.

This edition of the event features a photography exhibition, ‘Imaging Oworo’, a community photography project by the artist collective Ennovate Dance House, intended to re-imagine the Oworonshoki neighbourhood in Lagos.

Talks and performances revolving around the theme: CLOSE(R), including ‘A Man’s World’, an interactive dance performance by Ennovate Dance House, will be introduced to address gender inequalities. According to the organisers, speakers at the event include: Louis Verin, founder of MitsioMotu, a French start-up based in Nigeria which offers training workshops for underprivileged communities in Lagos to train their members in data collection and enable their “self-empowerment”.

Others are Marvella Odili, Director of Save Our Needy, a civil society organisation based in Lagos, which aims to fight extreme poverty through education and raising awareness of entrepreneurship among young people; Romain Poirot-Lellig, founder of Kwik Delivery; Ifeoluwa Ogundipe, founder, Awa Bike initiative (mobile bike sharing application) which seeks to address mobility issues in Nigeria. Tunji Azeez, Professor of Theatre, Film and Cultural Studies, who is involved in the Informal Justice Court project, will focus on improving the judicial process of inmates (Kirikiri Prison, Lagos) through mock trials; Anita Kemi Dasilva, Obstetrician-gynecologist and founder of WARIF; and Buky Williams, Director of Education As A Vaccine, a non-profit organisation. This year’s edition of the ‘Night of Ideas in Nigeria’ is organised in partnership with the Embassy of France in Nigeria and the Alliance Française Lagos- Mike Adenuga Centre.

