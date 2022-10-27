Existing currencies cease to be legal tender January 2023

…as CBN gets approval to redesign naira

To rein in huge volume of cash in excess of N3.23 trillion outside the banking vaults as of September 2022, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has secured the approval of President Muhammadu Buhari to redesign three layers of currency notes. The notestobe redesigned includeN200, N500andN1000. CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, who announcedthe apex bank’s plan at a special media briefing on Wednesdayin Abuja, said the new currency would begin circulation from December 15, 2022. He said both new and existing currencies would remain legal tender and circulatetogetheruntilJanuary 31, 2023, when the existing currencies would cease to be legal tender.

To this end, he instructed all deposit money banks (DMBs) currently holding existing denominations of the currency to begin returning the notes to the CBN with immediate effect, adding that newly designed currency would be released to the banks in the order of first-come-first-serve basis. To bank customers, Emefiele advised them to begin paying into their bank accounts the existing currency to enable them withdraw the new banknotes once circulationbeginsinmid- December 2022. “All banks are, therefore, expected to keep open their currency processing centers from Monday to Saturday so as to accommodate all cash that will be returned by their customers.

“For the purpose of this transition from existing to new notes, bank charges for cash deposits are hereby suspended with immediate effect. “Therefore, DMBs are to note that no bank customer shall bear any charges for cashreturned/paidintotheir accounts,” he instructed. Giving insight into some of the challenges faced by the national currency in recent times, the CBN governor recalled that currency management had faced several daunting challenges, which continued to escalate in scale andsophisticationwithattendant and unintended consequences for the integrity of both the CBN and the country at large.

“These challenges primarily include, significant hoarding of banknotes by members of the public, with statistics showing thatover 85 percent of currencyin circulation are outside the vaults of our commercial banks. “To be more specific, as at the end of September 2022, available data at the CBN indicate that N2.73 trillion out of the N3.23 trillion currency incirculationwasoutsidethe vault of commercial banks across the country and supposedly held by members of the public. “Evidently, currency in circulation has more than doubled since 2015 rising from N1.46 trillion in December 2015 to N3.23 trillion as September 2022.

“I must say that this is a worrisome trend that cannot continue to be allowed. Worseningshortageof clean and fit banknotes with attendant negative perception of the CBN and increased risk to financial stability; increasing ease and risk of counterfeiting evidenced by several security reports. “Indeed, recent development in photographic technologyandadvancements in printing devices have made counterfeiting relatively easier.

“In recent years, the CBN has recorded significantly higher rates of counterfeiting especially at the higher denominations of N500 and N1,000 banknotes,” Emefiele lamented. Asked about deposit charges by MDBs, the CBN governorclarified: “Whatwe have right now, is if you pay N150,000 into your account you do not incur charges but if you pay more than N150,000 you will pay the charges, whichmeansitdoes not limit you from paying in whether its N10million or N 1bn into your account.

“The only thing is that it saysyouwillpayforcashprocessing. So, what we’ve done by this, is to say even if you want to pay N 1bn or N10bn into your account, you are not going to be charged any money.” On decision impact on value of naira and inflation, he said: “I do not want to just easily admit that it will happen, but we suspect that this will happen and that it will positively impact on the value of the naira.

“On reining in inflation, as at September 2022, we had N3.23 trillion in circulation out of that N2.73tn is outside the vault of the bank, so first of all what we want to do is mop all this 3.23 trillion back into the CBN and take control of money supply and we willbegintoseehowthiswill reinininflationnodoubtthis will have positive impact on inflation.

“On timeline of mopping up, I will say today is 26th, so, we have about six to seven days to the end of October till January 31, 2023, that is almost about 100 days to mop upthe oldcurrencyout of circulation back to the vault.” On whether CBN decision will not adversely impact on bulk of people in the rural areas, he said it would affect those without a bank account.

“It will impact them particularly those who do not have bank account. Like I said yesterday at the session we heard at the 1st year anniversary of our eNaira, we willbeintroducinganumber of tokens and where people in our rural areas who do not have bank account, you should be able to conduct bank services without bank account. “However, if you are carrying cash you can go to the nearest bank branch, they will take your cash and open an account for you for the purpose of returning the naira right into the bank’s vault and then collecting the new naira when we begin to release them. “We will continue to fine tune this program to see to it that we won’t make life difficult for all Nigerians but you all must agree that this trend of lots of money out of circulation out of the bank vault is unacceptable. Imagine doubling of the size of naira in circulation from N1.46 trillion in 2015 3.23 trillion in September2022, itsunacceptable and it takes the control of money supply out of the hands of CBN,” he said.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...