Exit of a “red neck” eagle

As part of activities to mark the change of guards at the Nigeria Air Force (NAF), a fly-out parade was held recently at the NAF Base in Abuja to honour Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar (rtd) and mark his final exit from the Service. ONWUKA NZESHI reports

It was a fly-out parade like no other. Since it was a special event, the last day of active service for a gallant officer, the environment was beautifully decorated in the sky blue and yellow colours of the Nigeria Air Force.

The outgoing Chief of Air Staff (CAS) Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar (rtd) was billed to hand over the mantle of leadership to his successor and 21st Chief if Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal (AVM) Oladayo Amao, who was appointed a few days earlier. Air Marshal Sadique Abubarkar (rtd) who attended the ceremony alongside his wife, arrived the NAF Base, Abuja, fully robbed in the ceremonial outfit of the service.

For the Abubakars, it must have been a moment of mixed feelings as they walked into the arena. By virtue of his rank and accomplishments, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar has attained the status a “redneck,” as top ranking military officers are often referred to in Nigeria.

Apart from having a brilliant military career through the years, he has served as Chief of Air Staff (CAS) for a record five years, six months and thirteen days. During his tenure as CAS, he pursued a vision of repositioning the NAF into a highly professional and disciplined force through capacity building initiatives to ensure effectiveness, efficiency and timeliness in the employment of Air Power to address the security challenges facing the country.

As part of the programme for the day, he took to the podium to address officers and men of the service for the last time as the boss. Inna firm but solemn tone, he expressed satisfaction that he had not only restructured the Service substantially, with the expansion of its structure and recruitment of about 10,000 additional personnel, but that the Service had also embarked on massive air operations in different parts of the Country; especially in the North East, North Central and the North West. He disclosed that in the North East alone, the NAF flew over 37,000 hours of air operations. Speaking on manpower development, Abubakar noted that due to the critical personnel requirements for the effective projection of Air Power, about 133 pilots had been trained and winged under his watch.

This, he said, represented “about 49 per cent of the total active pilots conducting air operations to defend Nigeria today.He noted that an additional 21 pilots would be completing their training before the end of the First Quarter of 2021 to join their comrades in the fight to defend the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the country.

Abubakar urged the personnel of the NAF to remain steadfast in the fight to return peace to troubled parts of the country whilst charging them to continue to give their best in service to the nation. He expressed confidence in the abilities of the new CAS, Air Vice Marshal (AVM) Oladayo Amao, to take the NAF to even greater heights.

He urged the new CAS to endeavour to sustain the capacity building initiatives that had been emplaced over the last 5 years by his Administration.

According to him, “In the last 5 years, we have been able to restructure and reposition the NAF into a highly professional and disciplined force. The NAF flag is today flying high from Agatu to Gembu as well as to Gusau, Katsina, Daura, Owerri, Birnin Gwari, Ipetu-Ijesha, Kerang, Gombe and Bauchi”. Abibakar said that the current structures of NAF would certainly add a lot of value to its efforts at securing Nigeria and the Nigerian people.

He also expressed confidence that, with the imminent arrival of 15 additional aircraft and 8 Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicles (UCAVs), the Service would be better positioned to be more decisive in addressing the security challenges facing Nigeria.

Abubakar emphasized that the NAF would be able to employ air power more effectively, efficiently and timely in all theatres of operations across the Country. He also disclosed that, while in office, he had successfully executed a programme to bridge the gap between force projection and force protection; since, as he said, the Service cannot effectively project air power if it does not have the means to properly protect its bases, air assets and aircrew.

In the area of Research and Development, Abubakar disclosed that the NAF has entered into partnership with 15 Nigerian universities, that, he said, have continued to contribute significantly to addressing some of the NAF’s aircraft maintenance challenges. He expressed satisfaction on exiting the NAF having substantially achieved his set goals.

He therefore thanked the Commander- in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Muhammadu Buhari, members of the National Assembly, particularly the Senate and House Committees on the Air Force, as well as Officers, Airmen and Airwomen of the Service for their support in ensuring that the NAF got elevated to a much higher level than what he met.

The ceremony featured the review of the parade by the immediate past CAS as the 2 Guards and the Colour Party marched past in slow and quick time.

The climax of the event was the flying-out of the former CAS and his wife, Hajiya Hafsat Sadique Abubakar, on board a NAF Bell 412 Helicopter.

Among the dignitaries at event were the Deputy Chairman House Committee on Air Force, Honourable Abbas Adigun; the Honourable Minister of Defence, Major General Bashir Magashi (Retired); the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Major General Ibrahim Attahiru; as well as the Representatives of the Chief of Defence Staff and the Chief of the Naval Staff. Also present were former Chiefs of Defence and Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Oluseyi Petinrin and AVM Femi John Femi (Retired); the Chief of Defence Intelligence, AVM Mohammed Usman,

Director Air Force Ministry of Defence, Mr Ashibel Peter Utsu; the National President of Nigerian Air Force Officers’ Wives Association (NAFOWA), Mrs Elizabeth Olubunmi Amao; as well as Branch Chiefs from Defence Headquarters and HQ NAF; Commandants of Tri-Service and NAF Institutions; Air Officers Commanding of the 6 NAF Commands, along with many other serving and retired senior military officers.

