Exit plan: Buhari hasn’t performed –MPF, Ohanaeze, Afenifere

Few days after President Muhammadu Buhari rolled out what appeared to be his administration’s exit plans, some frontline socio-political groups across country, such as, the Middle Belt Patriotic Front (MBPF), pan-Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo and pan-Yoruba group, Afenifere, yesterday took a swipe at the proposed plans for Nigerians, insisting that the President has not performed well in office.

The groups’ positions followed what was described as pockets of shortfalls in the administration’s cardinal blueprint before assumption of office, which they argued, had fallen short of the expectations of most Nigerians in enjoying the dividends of democracy.

While the groups admonished the President to expedite action in addressing the deplorable state of the nation’s socio-economic and political status, they, however, urged him to be constructive and proactive in policy re-ordering in order to actualise the set plans. President Buhari had during the week, assured Nigerians and the international community that his administration would use the remaining years in office to improve access to quality education, healthcare and enhance productivity of the economy. The president, whose second tenure expires in 2023, gave the assurance while receiving Letters of Credence from Ambassadors and High Commissioners of eight countries at the State House, Abuja.

Plans not realisable –Ohanaeze,

MPF However, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo said except the current “nepotic and repressive environment” is changed,the realisation of President Buhari’s exit plan, would remain a mirage. The Assistant Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Mazi Chuks Ibegbu, said the group would only pray for President Buhari and wish him success while emphasising the need for the President to change his style of administration and embrace broad-based tactics that would put the right persons in the right places.

He said: “These (exit plan) are patriotic ideals but does he have the will and candour to realise it? The answer is blowing in the wind. We need God’s intervention in all these. We pray and hope these ideals will be realised. We cannot achieve these ideals in a nepotic and repressive environment- impossible!” Reacting, the Middlebelt Patriotic Front (MBPF), speaking through its convener, Ibrahim Bunu, described the exit plans as another of Buhari’s usual empty promises.

The group also said it is tired of hearing empty and fake government policies and promises, insisting that nothing had changed since 2015. He said: “Just checked out Abuja-Kaduna road, so bad if you passed through that road you will weep for this country, that use to me usual road of President Muhammadu Buhari before he was elected, but now because there is Presidential jet he has quickly forgotten and the road is in bad shame.

“If President Buhari is now talking about education, health care as his exit plans without focusing on security it is useless, Nigerians voted him on the promise of tackling insecurity, but what we see now is the worst administration ever in the history of Nigeria, kidnappers, banditry, Boko Haram, corruption is the worst ever in a Nigeria today.

“If the present administration of President Muhammadu Buhari is unable to overcome insecurity in the country then nothing will function, whose child will go to school without safety, who will go to hospital without safety.” Bunu said if the present administration could close it eyes and address the issue of insecurity, then other sectors would function effectively.

He said if measures were not taken, Nigeria would face more challenges of not being able to pay salaries in 2023 as well as experience hunger because of debt. He said: “President Muhammadu Buhari should use the remaining years in office to ensure security of lives of Nigerians and overcome banditry, kidnapping and Boko Haram insurgency.”

Nothing more for Buhari to do, he’s failed -Afenifere

Also reacting, Afenifere stated that the President has failed to give Nigerians, the change they were promised in 2015. According to the National Publicity Secretary of the body, Yinka Odumakin, the group’s position is that Buhari has nothing more to offer with three years to the expiration of his tenure. Odumakin who said that the anti-corruption campaign of the Buhari-led government is nothing but propaganda maintained that the other sectors of the country had been faced with underperformance under his watch in the last five years.

He said: “They have done a few anti-corruption propaganda, just scratching at the surface. But in terms of fighting corruption, the government has been soaked in corruption, excessive and massive corruption. The type of corruption we have never seen in this country before, we have seen it.

They have engaged in anti-corruption propaganda, no doubt. “In the health sector, COVID-19 has shown us where we are. While in the education sector, the elites have their children abroad. It only those who don’t have options, the masses who are having children in schools here. He promised change but it still remains a promise. The change has been mauled. “There is nothing that he going to do anymore. The remaining period, they are going to use it to play politics. If he can’t do anything in five years, what is he going to do in three years.”

OPS: President will contend with policy summersaults

On its part, the Organised Private Sector (OPS) said the present administration’s policies to re-base the country’s fragile economy were good ideas in all ramifications but that implementations have pulled hand brake to its successes. The OPS, which is the voices of all private sector in Nigeria explained that President Buhari meant well for the country’s development, especially in terms of en-hanced productivity and a thriving and sustainable economy based on its economic plans to reflate the ailing economy.

Two key members of the private sector groups in the country, the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) and Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), said President Buhari’s exit plan couldn’t be total failure. A former President, LCCI, Mr. Babatunde Ruwase, said looking at the economic plan and structure of the present administration, Nigerians and private sector groups would testified that it had some laudable economic plans to reflate the economy, except that bad implementation is the challenge it is facing. According to him, a look at the investment in infrastructure projects in a bid to boost infrastructure development in Nigeria by the present administration was a wise choice, which will reflect in the country’s economy at long terms so one needs to give kudos for the administration in embarking on infrastructure projects in the country.

He said: “When you look at the economic plans they have in place and the structure, they are beautiful plans and again, it’s the first time that business and government are very closed in terms of economic development for Nigeria, so you can see with those policies put in place.

“With all these beautiful plans, they even create platform for where you can complaints where you have ease of doing business. You will discover that it is the last mile the way they conduct things that is blocking the public thrust in this government.

“And so when you try to complaints the people at the top feels alienated of what is happening down there, I don’t know if that is a problem. “On the issue of corruption, no government since inception in this country has fight corruption like this present government.

“But corruption is still happening no sanction or anything. So, the present government has a good plan for Nigerian economy but the last mile is where the lacuna is which is very disappointing.” In his reaction, the Acting Director-General of MAN, Mr. Paul Oruche, said the policy ideas for the economy have been good except that it had not stimulated sustainable growth in real sector of the economy. He said manufacturing firms and MSMEs operators have been facing daunting challenges due to some frustrating policies of the present administration that are counterproductive for the nation’s economic growth. He added: “For instance, the border closure announcement is one of the most unacceptable policy the government made which has been counterproductive, killing many businesses in Nigeria.”

