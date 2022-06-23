Expanding health insurance critical to transforming mental health care

In Nigeria, an estimated 20 to 30 per cent of the population is believed to suffer from mental disorders. Experts have called for improved funding and rapid enactment of a Mental Health Law to effectively address mental health care in the country, reports APPOLONIA ADEYEMI

Against the background of a new report by the World Health Organisation (WHO) calling on the 194 member states to transform mental health and mental health care in their countries, the National Coordinator, Suicide Research and Prevention Initiative (SURPIN), Dr. Raphael Ogbolu said expanding the scope of mental health disorders covered under the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) could pave way for a positive change.

In an telephone interview with the New Telegraph, Ogbolu reasoned that mental health disorders currently covered under the NHIS are minimal and has consequently denied many access to treatment. However, expanding the coverage would enable subscribers under the scheme and other private health insurance to have access to adequate mental health treatment, he reasoned. Ogbolu who is a psychiatrist, therefore called for the implementation of the comprehensive mental health insurance plan 2013-2030 to help change mental health care narrative in the country. In addition, he said governments should adequately fund mental health care in the country.

“Governments have to step up the funding while also calling for the enactment of enabling laws to drive the process.” Mental health includes our emotional, psychological, and social well-being. It affects how we think, feel, and act. It also helps determine how we handle stress, relate to others, and make healthy choices. Mental health is important at every stage of life, from childhood and adolescence through adulthood.

Recall that the WHO in a June 17 2022 news release from Geneva urged mental health decision makers and advocates across the world to step up commitment and action to change attitudes, actions and approaches to mental health, its determinants and mental health care. While reacting to the report which revealed that 14 per cent of the world’s adolescents – were living with a mental disorder and that suicide accounted for more than one in 100 deaths while 58 per cent of suicides occurred before age 50, Ogbolu said, “The challenges of addressing mental health challenges in the country lies with the exiting archaic mental health law.

The psychiatrist said Nigeria needs enabling laws to drive this comprehensive mental health plan. Although, some states including Lagos state have enacted laws that are favorable but “we need a new law at the national level. The mental health law has to be finally sealed and let’s know that it is done and dusted. We need people to stop working in silos there needs to be collaborations. We also need stakeholders involvement; we need people to break that discrimination and stigma.” He added that continuous mental health awareness is the way to go. Furthermore, he urged corporate organisations to stop shying away from mental disorders.

“A lot of them feel stigma when it comes to mental health conditions but they are ready to sponsor other projects for other conditions. If your staff workforce is not mentally well how do you want to increase productivity? You need to be concerned about mental health- that’s for corporate organisations.

Reacting to a perspective that many don’t see mental health disorders as a medical condition, Ogbolu lamented that some people tend to have a different idea behind the cause of mental disorders and that is why education at the grassroots through religious organisations, the media as well as other bodies, is very important to change this mindset that some people have. “The message I have for them is that if you trust science that tells you that if your blood sugar is abnormal then your lifestyle is abnormal and you accept that the science behind hypertension are caused by chemicals and hormones in the body that is basically the same thing that is happening with mental health. It is because of abnormalities in neurotransmitters otherwise called chemicals in the body.

“That is the simplest way to explain it so that they understand. The fact that you can’t see it as you would see a lump on your body or a physical symptom like headache doesn’t mean that it is not medical.” In addition, further, the psychiatrist said, “It’s part of Nigerians to believe that other people are the cause of our problems and it’s a cultural thing.”

However, the national coordinator of SURPIN said his message to such people is that their cultural or traditional beliefs should not necessarily make them suffer. “The question is, are you going through difficulty? Are you suffering? If you have been trying the same thing and it doesn’t work why not try a different approach and use modern medicine.” Similarly, on the WHO report which show that only one third of the people with depression receive formal mental health care in the country, Ogbolu said the way we can change this narrative is through public mental health education and starting very early from schools to educate people.

