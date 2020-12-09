‘Expansion in Nigeria’s private sector softens amid protest disruption’

The Nigerian private sector remained in growth territory overall in November, although recent protests led output to contract for the first time in five months and a softening of the rate of expansion in new orders, Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC’s latest Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) report shows. According to the report, headline PMI registered at 50.9 in November, down from 53.5 in October, but signaling another expansion in the Nigerian private sector. Readings above 50.0 signal an improvement in business conditions on the previous month, while readings below 50.0 show deterioration.

“Output fell for the first time in five months during November. Anecdotal evidence overwhelmingly linked the latest decline to recent civil unrest and country-wide protests. New orders continued to rise however with a solid expansion recorded in November,” the report said. It also indicates that companies continued to raise purchasing activity and employment in line with rising new order inflows.

Specifically, the report shows that higher staffing allowed firms to reduce the level of outstanding business for the sixth month running, while vendor performance improved in November. Furthermore, firms remained optimistic about output in the year ahead with plans to upgrade software and expand operations often cited by firms. On the price front, the report said inflationary pressures remained marked, adding that “overall input costs increased amid higher raw material costs and currency weakness. Firms often chose to pass on higher cost burdens with average output prices increasing substantially.” Also, the report stated that in response to rising new business inflows, Nigerian private sector firms significantly increased their workforce numbers.

“Some firms mentioned re-hiring staff that were made redundant during the second quarter downturn. The rise in workforces contributed to a further reduction in outstanding business. “Despite the rate of growth softening from October’s eight-month high, buying activity continued to rise in November. Respondents commonly linked higher purchasing to rising new orders,” it said.

