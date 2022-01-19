‘Expansion in private sector credit reflects CBN’s stimulus package’

The package of measures introduced by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to help stimulate the economy is key to the increased lending to the private sector recorded in recent months, analysts at CSL Research have said. In a report released at the weekend, the analysts stated that the apex bank has been “relatively” successful in supporting Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth.

They noted that the latest money and credit statistics released by CBN showed that lending to the private sector increased by 2.0 per cent to another high of N35.3 trillion in November from N34.5 trilion as of October 2021. In addition, they pointed out that the apex bank’s data indicated that private sector credit was also up by 20.0 per cent y/y from N29.4 trillion in November 2020 and that credit to the government equally improved, up 0.7 per cent m/m to N13.0 trillion from N12.9 trillion in October 2021. According to the analysts, “the m/m and y/y expansion in private sector credit reflects CBN’s continued efforts to revive the ailing economy.

CBN has been relatively successful at supporting output recovery. “One, in 2021, the apex bank maintained the benchmark Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) at 11.5 per cent, avoiding any further tightening that could stifle credit growth. While a huge proportion of the credit was towards sectors such as agriculture, oil and gas, and manufacturing, the Non-Performing Loan (NPL) ratio of deposit money banks (DMBs) have remained moderate as CBN allowed banks to restructure loans to the strained sectors.” Furthermore, they pointed that “increasing oil prices have also been supportive as many of the restructured loans to the oil and gas sector are being reported to be meeting the new terms. That said, lower yields on investment securities have forced many banks to increase lending to the real sector of the economy.

