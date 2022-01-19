News

‘Expansion in private sector credit reflects CBN’s stimulus package’

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem Comment(0)

The package of measures introduced by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to help stimulate the economy is key to the increased lending to the private sector recorded in recent months, analysts at CSL Research have said. In a report released at the weekend, the analysts stated that the apex bank has been “relatively” successful in supporting Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth.

They noted that the latest money and credit statistics released by CBN showed that lending to the private sector increased by 2.0 per cent to another high of N35.3 trillion in November from N34.5 trilion as of October 2021. In addition, they pointed out that the apex bank’s data indicated that private sector credit was also up by 20.0 per cent y/y from N29.4 trillion in November 2020 and that credit to the government equally improved, up 0.7 per cent m/m to N13.0 trillion from N12.9 trillion in October 2021. According to the analysts, “the m/m and y/y expansion in private sector credit reflects CBN’s continued efforts to revive the ailing economy.

CBN has been relatively successful at supporting output recovery. “One, in 2021, the apex bank maintained the benchmark Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) at 11.5 per cent, avoiding any further tightening that could stifle credit growth. While a huge proportion of the credit was towards sectors such as agriculture, oil and gas, and manufacturing, the Non-Performing Loan (NPL) ratio of deposit money banks (DMBs) have remained moderate as CBN allowed banks to restructure loans to the strained sectors.” Furthermore, they pointed that “increasing oil prices have also been supportive as many of the restructured loans to the oil and gas sector are being reported to be meeting the new terms. That said, lower yields on investment securities have forced many banks to increase lending to the real sector of the economy.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

i don’t believe in buhari’s government –Adebanjo

Posted on Author Isioma Madike, Oladipupo Awojobi, Baba Negedu and Musa Pam

•MPF, Arewa youths, Afenifere insist Nigeria not safer An elder statesman, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, has said that he didn’t believe in the style and policies of the current Federal Government. Adebanjo, who spoke with Saturday Telegraph, in a telephone interview, stressed that President Muhammadu Buhari’s government does not appreciate people and the nation’s past heroes. […]
News

Anambra: Soludo, deputy to receive certificates of return Friday – INEC

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa,

…insists technology deployment in elections better than manual The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has disclosed that Certificates of Return would be presented to the Governor-elect of the just concluded Anambra State governorship election, Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo and his deputy, on Friday, November 12. National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Mr […]
News

UK’s former Finance Minister, Javid, appointed new Health Minister

Posted on Author Reporter

  Former chancellor Sajid Javid has been appointed Health Secretary following the resignation of Matt Hancock, Downing Street has said. The Bromsgrove MP, 51, previously served as Home Secretary from 2018 to 2019 – and then as Chancellor until February last year, when he was replaced by Rishi Sunak, reports Sky News. He quit after […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica