Expansion of national grid: FG urges states to remove Right of Way barriers

The Federal Government has urged all the affected states in the country to remove Right of Way barriers in order to fast-track the expansion and strengthening of the national power grid. This call was made by the virtual National Economic Council (NEC) chaired by the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, on Thursday in Abuja.

The Council said by removing the barriers, some of the recent disruptions to electric power supply in the country could be avoided. The resolution was reached by the Council af-ter a briefing by the Minister of Power, Engr. Abubakar Aliyu. The Council was also provided with an update on COVID-19 vaccination across the country. The Minister stressed the need for urgent attention on the issue of State Government’s approval on the Right of Way (ROW), which he said has hampered billions of Naira worth transmission projects that were meant to strengthen and expand the grid for better supply of electricity in the country.

He stated that most of these projects were delayed because of gaps in the implementation of the Right of Way resolutions that state governments were responsible for add-Diing that there were currently 32 projects across multiple states stalled or that have been unable to begin post-approval. Aliyu said the projects account for an investment of $137 million that the Nigerian public is unable to realise value from due to these intractable issues. Also at the meeting, the Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer, National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr. Faisal Shuaib, updated the Council on COVID–19 vaccinations across the country. He said that 11,309,080 Nigerians were now fully vaccinated, with five States – Nasarawa, Jigawa, Ogun, Kwara and the FCT – topping the list.

He said the target was to achieve 50 per cent vaccination by March 24, adding that some States have reached this target. While 58 million doses of the vaccination are now being administered, Shuaib noted that 48 million doses are expected before the end of the year. He stated that a website showing a State-by-State guide of how to locate a vaccination centre and get vaccinated will be launched soon. Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, put the Excess Crude Account (ECA) as at March 22 at $35,876,615.68; Stabilization Fund at N31, 298,533,315.68 and Development of Natural Resources Account at N55, 539,568,212.67.

