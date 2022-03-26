News

Expansion of national grid: FG urges states to remove Right of Way barriers

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

The Federal Government has urged all the affected states in the country to remove Right of Way barriers in order to fast-track the expansion and strengthening of the national power grid. This call was made by the virtual National Economic Council (NEC) chaired by the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, on Thursday in Abuja.

The Council said by removing the barriers, some of the recent disruptions to electric power supply in the country could be avoided. The resolution was reached by the Council af-ter a briefing by the Minister of Power, Engr. Abubakar Aliyu. The Council was also provided with an update on COVID-19 vaccination across the country. The Minister stressed the need for urgent attention on the issue of State Government’s approval on the Right of Way (ROW), which he said has hampered billions of Naira worth transmission projects that were meant to strengthen and expand the grid for better supply of electricity in the country.

He stated that most of these projects were delayed because of gaps in the implementation of the Right of Way resolutions that state governments were responsible for add-Diing that there were currently 32 projects across multiple states stalled or that have been unable to begin post-approval. Aliyu said the projects account for an investment of $137 million that the Nigerian public is unable to realise value from due to these intractable issues. Also at the meeting, the Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer, National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr. Faisal Shuaib, updated the Council on COVID–19 vaccinations across the country. He said that 11,309,080 Nigerians were now fully vaccinated, with five States – Nasarawa, Jigawa, Ogun, Kwara and the FCT – topping the list.

He said the target was to achieve 50 per cent vaccination by March 24, adding that some States have reached this target. While 58 million doses of the vaccination are now being administered, Shuaib noted that 48 million doses are expected before the end of the year. He stated that a website showing a State-by-State guide of how to locate a vaccination centre and get vaccinated will be launched soon. Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, put the Excess Crude Account (ECA) as at March 22 at $35,876,615.68; Stabilization Fund at N31, 298,533,315.68 and Development of Natural Resources Account at N55, 539,568,212.67.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Police: We arrested 21,296 suspects in 2020

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

3,347 AK-47, AK-49, other assorted firearms recovered   The Police, yesterday, said a total of 21,296 suspected bandits, kidnappers, armed robbers, car snatchers and other criminal elements were arrested across the country last year. Also in 2020, the Force noted that at least 3,347 AK- 47 firearms, including AK-47 and AK-49, were recovered, alongside 960 […]
News Top Stories

Igbo presidency’ll stabilise Nigeria, says Clark

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

First republic Minister of Information Chief Edwin Clark said Nigeria president of Igbo extraction in 2023 will stabilise the country. Clark who spoke when former Anambra State governor Mr. Peter Obi visited him in his Abuja residence, said he believes in equity and inclusiveness. He told Obi, who is nursing presidential ambition, that he posses […]
News

Furore over Ibori’s £4.2m loot

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

Chief James Onanefe Ibori hails from Ethiope West Local Government Area of Delta State – the Delta Senatorial District of the state. He was Governor in the state between 1999, the advent of democracy and 2007. He handed over to his successor, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan, his cousin, who hails from Delta South, in a controversial […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica