Business

Expansion: U.S. firm boosts Nigerian startup with $163,000

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme Comment(0)

Nigerian social and video commerce platform, Rabawa, has raised $163,000 in funding from U.S.-based VC firm, Aptive Capital, to help it scale its operations. A report by Africa Business Communities said Rabawa was launched this year and offers resellers the opportunity to leverage social media for curating, promoting and selling products from manufacturers/distributors to end-users.

The platform gives resellers access to a virtual shop and thousands of products from trusted suppliers. Through the use of social and video commerce, heavily discounted prices, and a streamlined logistics chain, Rabawa provides the lowest prices to online shoppers in the continent.

It gives African housewives, students, youths, and aspiring entrepreneurs the opportunity to quickly and easily launch their online businesses with ZERO capital investment or inventory. The platform connects resellers and business owners to top manufacturers and wholesalers across Africa, Asia, USA and UK.

Over 5,000 resellers and 1,000 suppliers are currently registered on the platform. According to the Chief Operating Officer of Rabawa, Olayinka Akinkunmi, “the pace at which Rabawa has grown within one month in Nigeria, we will be able to deploy social and video commerce to other African markets.” She further notes that in line with the United Nations Millennium Development Goal, Rabawa hopes to empower at least one million unemployed or underemployed Africans by the year 2023 with their own businesses.

“Since the fund commenced, Aptive Capital has invested in about eight startups with Rabawa being the 7th and biggest ticket size ($163,000) disbursed so far,” she stated. “At Aptive, we are out to identify talents and business models that work and then we invest. We are very impressed with Rabawa’s deep knowledge of the market and their planned approach to solve the challenges of unemployment, poor product availability, high cost of logistics, access to market issues, and poverty across Africa,’’ Paul Brandon Gilpin, Managing partner of Aptive Capital, said. Aptive Capital’s portfolio investments include startups like One Kiosk, Skyfire Digital, MimiMoney, Emmnoch Farms, Statesman, and Slabdeck who have received between $10,000 and $50,000 from the funds.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

The enigma, George Omoraro

Posted on Author Reporter

  Advertising Expert and Accomplished Chief Executive Officer of Rage Group, George Omoraro is a well-traveled entrepreneur. A graduate at 19, from the Covenant University, Ogun State. He founded the Rage Group in 2017, with the aim of changing the narratives in the advertising industry. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Communication, and had […]
Business

NSE advances with N50bn gain

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

The bulls maintained their grip on market activities yesterday as stocks sustained rally for the second trading session following gains recorded from blue chip stocks as investors positioned to leverage undervalued stocks. The key market performance measures, the NSE All Share Index, rose by 0.38 per cent as market sentiments extended gaining streaks following investors’ […]
Business

Accra Institute emerges best ECOWAS tech varsity

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

Accra Institute of Technology (AIT) consistently ranked the top private University in Ghana and one of the leading educational institutions in West Africa, has been announced the winner of the three most prestigious awards at the just-ended 2020 UMB Ghana Tertiary Awards in Accra. AIT was awarded ‘The Most Outstanding Institution in COVID- 19 Times’; […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica