News

Expatriate quota: FG sets enforcement task force

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani ABUJA Comment(0)

The Federal Government has established a 9-man Special Ministerial Task Force on Monitoring and Enforcement of Nigerian Expatriate Business Permit and Expatriate Quota Administration in the country. The nine-member special taskforce has Hon. Bola Ilori as chairman.

 

Among others, the task force will check “abuses and gross violations of the expatriate quota policy by foreign investors”. Inaugurating the team in his office in Abuja, yesterday, the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, explained that the Expatriate Quota policy was aimed at encouraging foreign investment in the nation’s economy.

 

It was also meant to bring with it high level manpower development and ensure technology transfer in the country, if the grooming of Nigerian understudies is done in good faith.

 

The disclosure was made in a statement by the director of press and public relations in the Ministry of Interior, Mr. Mohammed Manga. “What we are gathered here to do resonates with the core mandate of this Ministry in two ways.

 

The first is economic development. Expatriate quotas are issued to usually foreign and (in some cases) Nigerian firms to enable them bring in high level skilled manpower that are not readily available in the country.

 

“The permit is valid for two years at the first instance and renewable cumulatively for a maximum of 10 years, after which the expatriate returns to his or her country. During this period, at least, two Nigerians should be groomed to take over from the expatraite

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

ICPC: We traced N450m to FHC officials’ bank account

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

…obtains interim forfeiture order The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), has said it uncovered a whopping $919,202.07 (approximately N450 million) allegedly hidden in a bank account by some unnamed officials of the Federal High Court in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.   The commission said the cash was kept in an […]
News

FG moves to reposition science, technology education

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The Federal Government has unveiled and launched a National Policy on Science and Technology Education, with a view to repositioning the acquisition of science, technical and vocational skills, to drive national growth and development. Speaking at the unveiling ceremony in Abuja, Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, noted that the absence of a roadmap for […]
News

I cried when I got invited to D’Tigers –Moneke

Posted on Author Our Reporters

D’Tigers invitee, Chima Moneke is over the moon after being named in the 2021 FIBA Afrobasket 20 man provisional list. In an interview with NBBF media, Moneke revealed that he got emotional and cried when he was contacted and invited by the federation. The Power Forward who plays for Orléans Loiret Basket in France said […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: