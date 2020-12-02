Expatriate quota: FG sets enforcement task force

The Federal Government has established a 9-man Special Ministerial Task Force on Monitoring and Enforcement of Nigerian Expatriate Business Permit and Expatriate Quota Administration in the country. The nine-member special taskforce has Hon. Bola Ilori as chairman.

Among others, the task force will check “abuses and gross violations of the expatriate quota policy by foreign investors”. Inaugurating the team in his office in Abuja, yesterday, the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, explained that the Expatriate Quota policy was aimed at encouraging foreign investment in the nation’s economy.

It was also meant to bring with it high level manpower development and ensure technology transfer in the country, if the grooming of Nigerian understudies is done in good faith.

The disclosure was made in a statement by the director of press and public relations in the Ministry of Interior, Mr. Mohammed Manga. “What we are gathered here to do resonates with the core mandate of this Ministry in two ways.

The first is economic development. Expatriate quotas are issued to usually foreign and (in some cases) Nigerian firms to enable them bring in high level skilled manpower that are not readily available in the country.

“The permit is valid for two years at the first instance and renewable cumulatively for a maximum of 10 years, after which the expatriate returns to his or her country. During this period, at least, two Nigerians should be groomed to take over from the expatraite

