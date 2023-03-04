Expec tations as ITB Berlin tourism exhibition opens March 7

Operators rue Nigeria’s absence

Beginning Tuesday March 7 spanning Thursday March 9, global attention will be on the tourism sector, as the world’s leading and largest gathering for tourism operators, ITB Berlin 2023, holds at the Messe Berlin ground.

It is the second global exhibition and conference for travel and tourism trade for the year, with FITUR 2023 being the first gathering held last month in Madrid, Spain.

This is even as operators in Nigerian tourism sector, again for the second time are left in the lurch, mulling the absence of the country from the global exhibition, which years past was one of the hunting grounds by both the national administrators of Nigerian tourism and the private sector to promote Nigeria.

However, a halt was put to Nigeria’s participation and promotion of Nigerian tourism at the international level over a decade ago by the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan following the directive of the then Director General of the Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC) now known as Nigerian Tourism Development Authority (NTDA), Mrs. Sally Mbanefo, who pulled Nigeria out of all its international engagements.

Since then Nigerian tourism has earned a pariah status at the global level this is even as the present administration of President Muhammadu Buhari continued in that tradition that the private sector has criticised and lamented over, noting that it is bad for Nigeria and tourism business for the country to be isolated from the global level.

This unpleasant development has, however, not stopped the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, who supervises tourism, from gallivanting round the world, attending events hosted by the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) in the name of promoting Nigerian tourism while neglecting international marketing channels such as ITB Berlin, FITUR, World Travel Market (WTM) and Arabian Travel Market (ATM), which are the traditionally recognised platforms for showcasing tourist destinations.

For this year’s gathering, ITB Berlin, which is returning for the first time as an onsite event following the COVID-19 pandemic, which broke in 2019, will be as a pure Business To Business (B2B) event, and opened only to trade visitors, suppliers and buyers of travel as well as countries, national tourism boards, administrators and experts across board.

ITB Berlin, with a rich and enduring history since 1966, as the world’s leading travel trade show, will have the full complements of all its segments, with the internationally renowned ITB Berlin Convention billed to hold parallel to the trade show, will be held live on the Berlin exhibition grounds, with selected sessions to be streamed on ITBxplore.

In 2022 it took place as a virtual event on the brand’s website itb.com and registered 60,700 attendees from 125 countries, who took part in more than 100 sessions featuring 223 speakers.

In 2022, under the heading, TRVLX by ITB, ITB Berlin has planned a series of B2B networking events in European markets – the kick-off event took place in May in Georgia. Before the pandemic at ITB Berlin 2019, around 10,000 exhibitors from 181 countries displayed their products and services to some 160,000 visitors, including 113,500 trade visitors.

The travel and tourism trade show this year will witness a strong comeback with improved international participation as over 90 per cent of the exhibition ground is already booked by participating countries and exhibitors from the different segments of travel trade.

The multi-purpose hall hub27, which is a new addition and is fully booked, is the spot to look out for with many of the high profile destinations in Europe haggling for space at the hall, which hopefully would attract the attention of many of the trade visitors and participants.

Already, it is said to be the destination for hot spots, with Georgia, the partner country for this year’s ITB Berlin, headlining the hall as one of the hot spot exhibitors, as it planned to host a number of activities to attract people to its stand and country.

With Infinite Hospitality, as its slogan for the exhibition, Georgia will kick start with an opening of press conference and gala on March 6. While daily, it will host different culinary and handicrafts attractions among others.

Like this: Like Loading...