Expect 4 more train coaches by Sept- Sanwo-Olu tells Lagosians

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has assured residents that the state government will ensure that the Lagos Blue and Red Rail lines commence operation in the last quarter of 2022 and the first quarter of 2023. Speaking after carrying out an inspection and taking a ride on the ongoing Blue project from the National Theatre Station to Mile 2 station, Sanwo- Olu said his administration had been committed to realising the rail projects in the last two years. He said the Blue line rail would be running on electric tracks, warning citizens to keep off the train lines and should not walk on it. He added that work on the project was 90 per cent completed as the contractor was working seven days a week. The governor said the state was set to bring in additional two sets of four train coaches from China by September and October, adding that adequate security would be put in place at every station and platform with the use of CCTV cameras. He said the state government will soon clamp down on companies purchasing components of rail tracks infrastructure, saying they would be prosecuted. Sanwo-Olu said: “We started our journey from the National Art Theatre. We were on tracks from Orile-Iganmu to Alaba station and to Mile 2 station and we were all taking round the stations which we call concourse.”

