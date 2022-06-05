Expect a great transformation of Nigeria from 2023, Ajadi promises Nigerians

A stalwart of the New Nigeria People’s Party, (NNPP), in the south-west, Olufemi Ajadi, has assured Nigerians of the development in all ramifications should the NNPP come to power in 2023.

Ajadi made the promise an interaction with the journalists at Ogba, Lagos, yesterday, Wednesday, June 1, 2023.

He said many public office holders have been mismanaging the resources of the country, promising that the NNPP was ready to put a stop to that.

Ajadi further told the journalists that another reason why NNPP should be voted in 2023, is because he personally has articulated programmes he would implement in addition to the one that the party had developed, promising that this would mean greater developmental impact for the country.

“My manifestos are superb and highly diversified, the same with the manifestos of my party ” he said.

Ajadi whose political profile has been rising in the recent, has taken his campaign to many parts of the southwest and even beyond.

He gave an overview of what he intends to accomplish as a politician, saying it would touch such areas as security, the economy, infrastructure and employment for youths and women.

“Economic diversification through the development of enterprises and creation of enabling environment for businesses to thrive with the provision of stable electricity, motorable roads, is one of the key areas, and also rehabilitation of existing roads that are in poor condition.

“Provision of pipe-borne water; revitalisation of existing refineries, and building of new modular ones.

“Food security through agriculture revolution which will be anchored on what we have as an acronym: ONCOP – which stands for One Nigerian community one product, helping the drive to fight hunger, eliminate youth idleness, fight crime, and lead to boost in food production.

“Security of lives and property in every state, especially in the North East and South East where many people have been killed or maimed, and many more forced to flee their homes,” he stated.

He added that the party has agreed to reserve over 40 to 60 per cent employment for women, youths and children as part of its promises.

Ibrahim Kegbegbe

