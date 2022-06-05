News

Expect a great transformation of Nigeria from 2023, Ajadi promises Nigerians

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comments Off on Expect a great transformation of Nigeria from 2023, Ajadi promises Nigerians

A stalwart of the New Nigeria People’s Party, (NNPP), in the south-west, Olufemi Ajadi, has assured Nigerians of the development in all ramifications should the NNPP come to power in 2023.

Ajadi made the promise an interaction with the journalists at Ogba, Lagos, yesterday, Wednesday, June 1, 2023.

He said many public office holders have been mismanaging the resources of the country, promising that the NNPP was ready to put a stop to that.

Ajadi further told the journalists that another reason why NNPP should be voted in 2023, is because he personally has articulated programmes he would implement in addition to the one that the party had developed, promising that this would mean greater developmental impact for the country.
“My manifestos are superb and highly diversified, the same with the manifestos of my party ” he said.

Ajadi whose political profile has been rising in the recent, has taken his campaign to many parts of the southwest and even beyond.
He gave an overview of what he intends to accomplish as a politician, saying it would touch such areas as security, the economy, infrastructure and employment for youths and women.
“Economic diversification through the development of enterprises and creation of enabling environment for businesses to thrive with the provision of stable electricity, motorable roads, is one of the key areas, and also rehabilitation of existing roads that are in poor condition.
“Provision of pipe-borne water; revitalisation of existing refineries, and building of new modular ones.

“Food security through agriculture revolution which will be anchored on what we have as an acronym: ONCOP – which stands for One Nigerian community one product, helping the drive to fight hunger, eliminate youth idleness, fight crime, and lead to boost in food production.

“Security of lives and property in every state, especially in the North East and South East where many people have been killed or maimed, and many more forced to flee their homes,” he stated.
He added that the party has agreed to reserve over 40 to 60 per cent employment for women, youths and children as part of its promises.

Ibrahim Kegbegbe

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

NDIC pays N8.268bn to liquidated bank depositors

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

…cautions public against Ponzi schemes and wonder banks The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) paid a cumulative sum of N8.268 billion to 443,946 depositors and N100.080 billion to uninsured depositors of deposit money banks in-liquidation as at September 30, 2021. The Corporation, which yesterday confirmed the various sums paid via its verified Twitter handle, advised […]
News

Anambra guber: INEC to checkmate over-voting through BVAS

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo

Ahead of the conduct of the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said there will be no over voting during the exercise. Similarly, the electoral umpire noted that the attendant problems of the network for the online transmission of Form EC8A (Result Sheets) online had been resolved […]
News Top Stories

Budget 2021: FG targets N1.7trn from VAT

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

…raises expected stamp duty revenue to N500bn The Federal Government has said it hopes to fund part of its projected N12.6 trillion 2021 budget with an expected N1.7 trillion from Value Added Tax (VAT). This, the government said, would be achieved by bringing more people into the tax net with the effective implementation of the […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica