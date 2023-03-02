Metro & Crime

Expect another severe flooding – NEMA DG

The Director-General, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Mr Mustapha Ahmed, has said that Nigeria will be witnessing severe flooding this year as indicated by predictions from relevant agencies.

 

He made the disclosure at a two-day Experts’ Technical Meeting on 2023 Climate Related Disaster  Preparedness and Mitigation Strategies, yesterday in Abuja. Ahmed noted that there had been seasonal climate predictions and annual flood outlooks by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) and the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA).

 

He said that the flood disaster in 2022 was an eye-opener, adding that the agency would spread early warning messages to states and Local Government Areas (LGAs) and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The director-general said that the meeting would focus on the development of vulnerability and risk mapping to be used as a guide to avert a repeat of last year’s severe flooding.

 

“We have started early this year, as we are ready for early warning and early action. “We will bombard every citizen, state and local government with this information as we want them to know that it is serious.

 

“We will not keep quiet. We want them to know that there will be flood this year,’’ he said. Ahmed advised those living around water channels and flood plains to take precaution.

