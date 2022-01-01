Expect daunting challenges – Experts

Experts who spoke to Saturday Telegraph on the New Year outlined their expectations with respect to the economy and their expectations from government. Ibrahim Shelleng. MD, Credent Investment Managers outlined his expectations for 2022.

“With one year away from the general elections, I expect that the government will make concerted efforts in managing some of the key economic indicators (GDP, Inflation, FX).

The proposed budget is set to spend massively on infrastructure, which augurs well for the economy by providing jobs in the short term but also creating an enabling environment for growth.

“There may likely be more expansionary policies from the CBN to help drive growth and boost the economy”, he said. Another Analyst, Financial Adviser, Wealth Management Expert Mr. Gabriel Idakolo said 2022 will stock up challenges- finance and otherwise.

“I expect that year 2022 will come with a lot of challenges with expected increase in fuel price, increased taxation and hike in electricity tariffs e.t.c. Nigerians should brace up for a challenging year but I am still hopeful that we will record some positives in the economy

