Expect great things as Kumuyi visits Abia – CAN

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has assured that the people of Abia State and beyond will witness first-hand spectacular miracles during the Global Crusade of the General Overseer of Deeper Life Bible Church, Pastor Dr. William Kumuyi, in Aba.

Addressing journalists yesterday on the state of preparedness for the crusade, CAN Chairman in Abia State, Apostle Emmanuel Agomoh, in company of some overseers of Deeper Life Bible Church, urged people to attend the crusade in order to witness the miraculous hand of God in their lives. Apostle Agomoh expressed hope that the crusade would bring healing and favour to Abia State, its people and all participants. He also promised to invite politicians to the event for them to do things in God’s way.

 

News Top Stories

Igbo Presidency: To get the mandate of all Nigerians, we’ll adopt a new approach, says Obiozor

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Prof. George Obiozor, Nigeria’s former Ambassador to the United States, Israel and the Republic of Cyprus, has said that with careful and mature consultations, the Igbo nation can secure the confidence and mandate of Nigerians to run for the presidency of the country in 2023. Obiozor is confident that if properly approached, Igbo can get […]
News

DAVID IBIYEOMIE URGES MORAL RENEWAL, WARNS AGAINST CYBER-FRAUD

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

    David Ibiyeomie, the founder and presiding Pastor of Salvation Ministries has warned Nigerians against a culture of celebrating fraudulent and unmerited wealth in society, adding that unearned riches bring shame and sorrow in the end.   The cleric gave the advice during his homily on Sunday, at the end of a week-long online […]
News

MAGU: Prophet Omale Sues News Agency Of Nigeria For N1 Billion

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

  **Demands Apology and Retraction Prophet Omale, the General Overseer of Divine Hand of God Prophetic Ministries International, Abuja has sued the News Agency Of Nigeria, NAN, over a report he described malicious, derogatory and libelous with the caption – “HOW MAGU USED ‘PASTOR’ TO LAUNDER RE-LOOTED FUNDS ABROAD – REPORT”.   In a letter […]

