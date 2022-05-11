Expect great things as Kumuyi visits Abia – CAN

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has assured that the people of Abia State and beyond will witness first-hand spectacular miracles during the Global Crusade of the General Overseer of Deeper Life Bible Church, Pastor Dr. William Kumuyi, in Aba.

Addressing journalists yesterday on the state of preparedness for the crusade, CAN Chairman in Abia State, Apostle Emmanuel Agomoh, in company of some overseers of Deeper Life Bible Church, urged people to attend the crusade in order to witness the miraculous hand of God in their lives. Apostle Agomoh expressed hope that the crusade would bring healing and favour to Abia State, its people and all participants. He also promised to invite politicians to the event for them to do things in God’s way.

