Expect intense rainfall, Lagos warns residents

The Lagos State government yesterday warned residents of the likely heavy rainfall. The Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr Tunji Bello, who said this, explained that the peculiarity of Lagos as a coastal state and its strategic position as the economic hub of the nation, necessitated the periodic dissemination of crucial information on the 2022 Climate Prediction to prepare residents ahead of the likely consequences of the rains and other relevant weather parameters.

Briefing journalists on this year’s Seasonal Climate Predictions (SCP) on the rainfall patterns and its socio- economic implications, Bello said the rainfall prediction for Lagos this year is a normal rainfall amount. He said: “The predicted onset, cessation and rainfall amount of 2022 is similar to the prediction for 2021 and the implication is that we are anticipating experiencing a rain pattern of high intensity and frequency similar to that of 2021.

Lagos Island is expected to have a rainfall onset date as 6th April, a cessation date of 30th November and a total rainfall amount of 1627mm. “However, the Seasonal Climate Prediction for Lagos State generally signifies that the onset dates range between 17th March in earliest and 6th April 2022 at the latest while the cessation dates range between 30th November and 5th December 2022.

 

