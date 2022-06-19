Expect more from Black women – Xtra Brides Lagos’ Oyetomiwa Daniel

Creative Director and founder of Xtra Bride Lagos, Nigeria’s leading fashion brand, Oyetomiwa Elizabeth Daniel has expressed her commitment to devote time and energy to bring the best out of black women across the world.

Educated in Nigeria, the fashion legend jetted out of the country to Paris in 2019 where she honed her creative skills and returned two years later to take Nigeria’s fashion industry by storm.

Fielding questions from journalists recently, the pretty damsel stated that fashion is capable of lifting women out of poverty given the mileage spread on the entire value chain. Today, she has set her sights on taking over 1000 women out of poverty, noting that an empowered woman is capable of doing much more for the society at large.

Ever since her emergence on the fashion scene, notable celebrities such as Tacha, Ini Edo, Tiwa Savage and Yemi Alade just to mention a few, have been attired in XBL outfits, looking glamorous anytime they do so. The brand earned its stripes at the 2022 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Award (AMVCA) and has since turned out the undisputable choice of Nigeria on red carpet.

Celebrities look beyond their natural endowment to look good. Stupendously wealthy in some cases, they crave looks to match the make-belief world their fame has fetched them. Only an imaginative mind, open to continuous thinking and innovation can cope with the dynamism of this variant. To a large extent, the Xtra Brides Lagos has succeeded in doing this.

Xtra Bride Lagos is not just a success story in Nigeria and Africa alone but a gradual entrant in the world fashion industry in the past two years. Aware of her unique gift, dame of the Nigerian TV industry Mo Abudu contracted Oyetomiwa to costume the cast of Blood Sisters, a movie series that enjoyed global acclaim that put Nigeria in the global map for good reason.

Like most success stories, Oyetomiwa Daniel started like most average Nigerian kid, working bar and expecting a glorious opportunity to make a move. She attended St. Louis Secondary School and Bowen University, Iwo, Osun State.

Apart from impacting women positively, the Xtra Brides Lagos boss wants to mentor young women, many of whom may derail in the absence of proper parenting and mentorship.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...