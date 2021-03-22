News

Expect more infrastructural devt in Aba – Ikpeazu

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi Aba Comment(0)

Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, yesterday told Aba residents to expect better road infrastructure in the commercial city.

 

Ikpeazu, who stated this during a church service at St. John’s Anglican Church, Osusu, Aba, told the people that what was on ground currently represented only one third of what would come, saying that he would remain actively busy to complete ongoing projects between now and May 2023.

 

He stressed that the on-going reconstruction of major roads in Aba was just a tip of the iceberg compared to what would come. Governor Ikpeazu noted that the church, St. John’s Anglican Church, Osusu, had become easily accessible as a result of the massive reconstruction work being done by his administration on Osusu Road.

 

He, however, directed the state Ministry of Works to immediately liaise with the leadership of the Assemblies of God Church, Osusu, for the installation of bumps of the road to help motorists reduce their speed, especially around the church for the safety of the members of the church

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Ndoma-Egba’s wife, six others die in Ondo auto crash

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

The wife of the former Senate Leader, Senator Victor Ndoma Egba, yesterday lost her life in ghastly automobile accident in Ondo State. Ndoma-Egba’s wife identified as Amaka alongside seven others lost their lives in the accident which involved four vehicles with about eight people injured. According to sources, the vehicles involved in the crash were […]
News

Why access to NHF difficult for applicants –Fashola

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, has explained that access to the National Housing Fund (NHF) by the people was difficult because it takes time for the officials to authenticate claims made by the applicants. The Minister gave this explanation yesterday at a briefing in the Presidential Villa after the weekly virtual Federal Executive […]
News

Fire kills 11 at COVID-19 facility as India posts record rise in infections

Posted on Author Reporter

  Eleven patients have died after a fire at a coronavirus treatment facility in India, as the country posted a record daily rise in confirmed cases of COVID-19. The blaze, the country’s second such incident in four days, ripped through the Hotel Swarna Palace in the city of Vijayawada, southeast India, on Sunday morning. The hotel […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica