Expect more infrastructural devt in Aba – Ikpeazu

Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, yesterday told Aba residents to expect better road infrastructure in the commercial city.

Ikpeazu, who stated this during a church service at St. John’s Anglican Church, Osusu, Aba, told the people that what was on ground currently represented only one third of what would come, saying that he would remain actively busy to complete ongoing projects between now and May 2023.

He stressed that the on-going reconstruction of major roads in Aba was just a tip of the iceberg compared to what would come. Governor Ikpeazu noted that the church, St. John’s Anglican Church, Osusu, had become easily accessible as a result of the massive reconstruction work being done by his administration on Osusu Road.

He, however, directed the state Ministry of Works to immediately liaise with the leadership of the Assemblies of God Church, Osusu, for the installation of bumps of the road to help motorists reduce their speed, especially around the church for the safety of the members of the church

