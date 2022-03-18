Expect more killings, Gana’s men threaten Benue community

As troops kill 4 ex-warlord’s gang members

Some bandits, who claim loyalty to leader of the neutralised Benue militia warlord, Terwase Akwaza popularly called Gana, have threatened to unleashmore mayhem on community membersinKatsina-AlaLocalGovernment Area of the state. NewTelegraph gatheredthat the threatcamehoursaftertroopsof the OperationWhirl-Stroke(OPWS), on Tuesday eliminated four of their gang members at Tse-Geja area of Katsina Ala Local Government Area of the state. A military source who pleaded anonymity, confirmed that the troops desecrated the hideouts of the bandits located around Vingir in Katsina-Ala Local Government equally recovered charms and ammunition. According to the source, “the bandits engaged the troops of OPWS in gun battle, but later ran awaywhentheywereoverpowered due to superior firearms.”

The source told journalists on the phone that “on Tuesday our troops stationed in Gbise under Katsina-Ala were doing their normal clearance tour until they came across bandits at Tse-Gena. There was exchange of fire but our troops overpowered them. “So, the armed bandits fled into the bush in disarray, but our troops gave them a hot pursuit and four bandits were neutralised.

A search was conducted in their general area and troops burnt down their camp. “We were able to recover some items belonging to the bandits including: 9 rounds of 7.6mm special, one barrel of Dane gun, two motorcycles, handsets, bags of Indian hemp and the sum of N57,390 and large assorted charms. The remnants are on the run but we are on top of our game.” Meanwhile, Chairman of the lo-cal government, Alfred Atera, who also confirmed the incident said four bandits were killed by security operatives who carried out operation on the area. “Yes, troops of Operation Whirl Stroke carried out operation at Tse Geja where the camp of the bandits was located and four of the bandits were killed. “The camp was destroyed and charms were packed. One Terna Gide is threatening to take reprisal. As of this morning, he called and issued lots of threats that he is going to do more than what was destroyed in his camp. He called one of the volunteer guards number to issue the threat.” New Telegraph gathered thatasa result of threat of reprisal, inhabitants of the community and other adjourning settlement areas are now living in fear. A resident of the community, told New Telegraph in confidence that some residents have began to flee for fear of being killed by the bandits.

