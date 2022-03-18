Metro & Crime

Expect more killings, Gana’s men threaten Benue community

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen Comment(0)

As troops kill 4 ex-warlord’s gang members

Some bandits, who claim loyalty to leader of the neutralised Benue militia warlord, Terwase Akwaza popularly called Gana, have threatened to unleashmore mayhem on community membersinKatsina-AlaLocalGovernment Area of the state. NewTelegraph gatheredthat the threatcamehoursaftertroopsof the OperationWhirl-Stroke(OPWS), on Tuesday eliminated four of their gang members at Tse-Geja area of Katsina Ala Local Government Area of the state. A military source who pleaded anonymity, confirmed that the troops desecrated the hideouts of the bandits located around Vingir in Katsina-Ala Local Government equally recovered charms and ammunition. According to the source, “the bandits engaged the troops of OPWS in gun battle, but later ran awaywhentheywereoverpowered due to superior firearms.”

The source told journalists on the phone that “on Tuesday our troops stationed in Gbise under Katsina-Ala were doing their normal clearance tour until they came across bandits at Tse-Gena. There was exchange of fire but our troops overpowered them. “So, the armed bandits fled into the bush in disarray, but our troops gave them a hot pursuit and four bandits were neutralised.

A search was conducted in their general area and troops burnt down their camp. “We were able to recover some items belonging to the bandits including: 9 rounds of 7.6mm special, one barrel of Dane gun, two motorcycles, handsets, bags of Indian hemp and the sum of N57,390 and large assorted charms. The remnants are on the run but we are on top of our game.” Meanwhile, Chairman of the lo-cal government, Alfred Atera, who also confirmed the incident said four bandits were killed by security operatives who carried out operation on the area. “Yes, troops of Operation Whirl Stroke carried out operation at Tse Geja where the camp of the bandits was located and four of the bandits were killed. “The camp was destroyed and charms were packed. One Terna Gide is threatening to take reprisal. As of this morning, he called and issued lots of threats that he is going to do more than what was destroyed in his camp. He called one of the volunteer guards number to issue the threat.” New Telegraph gathered thatasa result of threat of reprisal, inhabitants of the community and other adjourning settlement areas are now living in fear. A resident of the community, told New Telegraph in confidence that some residents have began to flee for fear of being killed by the bandits.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Police, residents disagree as explosion rocks Ebonyi community

Posted on Author Reporter

…we lost Inspector to grenade blast – PPRO Uchenna Inya, Abakaliki There was panic in Afikpo, Afikpo North Local Government Area of Ebonyi State when an explosion occurred in the town killing a man the people called a ‘suicide bomber’ on Tuesday. The incident, which occurred opposite Amaizu Amangbala Primary School in Afikpo North threw […]
Metro & Crime

LASG rescues 11-year-old girl severally assaulted by father, 61

Posted on Author John Chikezie

The Directorate of Citizens Rights, Lagos State Ministry of Justice has rescued a 11-year-old girl who was allegedly assaulted by her father. The minor was rescued after a neighbour on a street in Ikosi, Ketu, Lagos reported the incident to the Directorate of Citizens Rights. The Director, Citizens Rights, Mrs Oluwatoyin Odusanya, said officials of […]
Metro & Crime

Katsina: Bandits kill three officers, 13 soldiers

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani and Ibrahim Sidi Muh'd

Bandits have killed three officers and 13 soldiers in an ambush at Shimfida in the Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina State.   But the Acting Director Defence Media Operations, Brigadier General Benard Onyeuko, said only one officer and two soldiers were killed, while the troops neutralised 17 bandits.   But highly placed establishment sources […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica