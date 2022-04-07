Metro & Crime

Expect Nnamdi Kanu’s release soon – Mbazuluike Amaechi

Frontline Igbo leader and First Republic Minister of Aviation, Mbazulike Amaechi has assured that Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), would soon be released.

Amaechi gave the assurance while addressing journalists in Onitsha, Anambra State, ahead of Kanu’s court hearing slated for Friday.

The former Minister, last year, had led a delegation of Igbo elders to a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari over Kanu’s release.

However, Amaechi said despite Buhari’s assurances of releasing the IPOB leader, Kanu is still in custody.

He said Igbo elders met with President Buhari shortly after Kanu’s arraignment in court and told him to release him for them to go home and discuss with him the next Igbo agenda and: “Buhari gave us an audience and ever since then, negotiations between us and the Federal Government have been on to free Kanu.

“Although, I am disappointed that up until now, Buhari has not released him despite assurances he gave to us on the day we visited him in Aso Rock, all hope is not lost as we are sure that Kanu will soon be released based on the ongoing negotiations.

“I will call on those agitating for one thing or the other to remain calm and be hopeful. Although, these agitations have demonstrated that only the release of Kanu will stop the agitations and we are working towards his release.”

 

