News Top Stories

Expect shift from insurgency to peace, stability soon, Buhari tells N’East

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Comments Off on Expect shift from insurgency to peace, stability soon, Buhari tells N’East

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured residents of insurgency-ravaged North-East that “in the coming months” they will begin “to witness a shift away from a protracted insurgency to peace building and stabilization”. Hegavetheassuranceyesterday attheinaugurationof the Presidential Committee on the Repatriation, Return andResettlementof Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the North East ahead of the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting. In a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the Presidentannouncedthathis administrationwasembarking on a revised approach to addressing the 13-year conflict and insurgency in the region and would not relent in efforts towards a return to peace and normalcy. ”At the advent of this administration in 2015, I pledged to Nigerians that I would restore peace in the North East and return it to the path of development and growth. I remain committed to this promise.

Tothepeopleof theNorth East, particularly the children and future of the North East, wewillneverforgetyou and your courage, sacrifice and endurance have been exemplary. ”I pledge to you that in the coming months you will begin to witness a shift away fromaprotractedinsurgency to peace building, stabilization, and ultimately development in your respective communities as we embark on a revised approach to addressing this conflict.” On the committee’s terms of reference, Buhari emphasized that it entails a shift from managing the situation to activating a permanent solution for effective and practicable restoration.

He said the committee, among others, was expected to develop a concise threeyearactionplanbytheendof March2022thatincorporates nationalandstate-levelplans, providing aclearpathwayfor the restoration of peace and development in the region. He also said the panel will develop and implement a phased plan for the repatriation, returns, resettlement of IDPsandrestorationof livelihoods, incorporating global best practices that give dignity to the affected populations. According to the President, they will also be responsible for the development and implementation of a coordinated peace building and reconciliation programme that is culturally appropriate and community- driven.

Buhari directed the committee to submit a monthly progress report whilst the first progress review meeting will be held in the first week of March. The President said: ”History beckons and Nigeria calls on you to be the team that finally charts this new path to the restoration of sustainable progress in the NorthEastandIstrongly believe this could lead to the birthing of a template for addressing insurgency and instability in other parts of our countryandacrosstheworld. Failure to deliver on this task youhavebeenassignedisnot an option.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Our criticism of Buhari not ethnic agenda –Afenifere

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo Akure

The pan Yoruba socio- political group, Afenifere, said its criticism of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration has nothing to do with where the president comes from.   The Secretary of the mainstream Yoruba organisation, Chief Sola Ebiseeni said Afenifere has nothing against the Fulani ethnic group, where President Buhari comes from but his lackluster performance in […]
News

Njaba killings: Eyewitnesses fault police claim

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi

No fewer than three of the participants in the ill-fated stakeholders’ meeting at Njaba Local Government Area of Imo State, have described the claim by the police that they were not notified about the meeting, as untrue. One of the locals, who attended the meeting at Nnenasa, Njaba Local Government Area, where two traditional rulers […]
News

NACCIMA women group gets N25m advocacy support from NEPC

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

In recognition of the impact of the advocacy activities of the National Association of Chambers of Commerce Industry Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) Business Women Group (NAWORG) in promoting gender equality and economic empowerment of women, the Nigeria Export Promotion Council (NEPC) has given the group N25 million grant to support the allocation of a dedicated […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica