Expect shift from insurgency to peace, stability soon, Buhari tells N’East

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured residents of insurgency-ravaged North-East that “in the coming months” they will begin “to witness a shift away from a protracted insurgency to peace building and stabilization”. Hegavetheassuranceyesterday attheinaugurationof the Presidential Committee on the Repatriation, Return andResettlementof Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the North East ahead of the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting. In a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the Presidentannouncedthathis administrationwasembarking on a revised approach to addressing the 13-year conflict and insurgency in the region and would not relent in efforts towards a return to peace and normalcy. ”At the advent of this administration in 2015, I pledged to Nigerians that I would restore peace in the North East and return it to the path of development and growth. I remain committed to this promise.

Tothepeopleof theNorth East, particularly the children and future of the North East, wewillneverforgetyou and your courage, sacrifice and endurance have been exemplary. ”I pledge to you that in the coming months you will begin to witness a shift away fromaprotractedinsurgency to peace building, stabilization, and ultimately development in your respective communities as we embark on a revised approach to addressing this conflict.” On the committee’s terms of reference, Buhari emphasized that it entails a shift from managing the situation to activating a permanent solution for effective and practicable restoration.

He said the committee, among others, was expected to develop a concise threeyearactionplanbytheendof March2022thatincorporates nationalandstate-levelplans, providing aclearpathwayfor the restoration of peace and development in the region. He also said the panel will develop and implement a phased plan for the repatriation, returns, resettlement of IDPsandrestorationof livelihoods, incorporating global best practices that give dignity to the affected populations. According to the President, they will also be responsible for the development and implementation of a coordinated peace building and reconciliation programme that is culturally appropriate and community- driven.

Buhari directed the committee to submit a monthly progress report whilst the first progress review meeting will be held in the first week of March. The President said: ”History beckons and Nigeria calls on you to be the team that finally charts this new path to the restoration of sustainable progress in the NorthEastandIstrongly believe this could lead to the birthing of a template for addressing insurgency and instability in other parts of our countryandacrosstheworld. Failure to deliver on this task youhavebeenassignedisnot an option.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...