Expect us on Christmas day, robbers write Lagos residents

‘Give us maximum cooperation or heads will roll’

Suspected armed robbers have written to the residents of Dejuwogbo, Oke Ota-Ona area of Ikorodu, Lagos State. In the letter, the robbers warned the residents to give them “maximum cooperation or heads will roll”.

The robbers told the residents to expect them on December 24, 25 and 26, 2020. The letter, written on a poster with pictures of three masked men, was pasted on buildings in the area. A man, Mr. Omotunde Ayodele, who spoke with our correspondent on the phone, said he took his son to the community on Saturday to sit for an exam when he saw the letter on three buildings in the area. He said: “Immediately I saw the letter I made efforts to get across to some of the community development association leaders and spoke with them about the efforts they are making before the arrival of the robbers in the community.

“Three of the community leaders, who approached me, said they are having a meeting in the evening of that day, after which they would take a decision on the letter. They also claimed they had reported the matter to Ikorodu Garage Police Division for prompt action. They also said they have mobilised local vigilantes to protect their community.”

A resident of the area, who gave his name simply as Saheed, said hoodlums had taken over Ikorodu and its environs. Saheed said it was surprising when they saw the letter on three buildings in the community. He added: “We want something to be done before it gets out of hand, hoodlums are now robbing day and night at Benson Street to Garage in Ikorodu on a daily basis.

“The divisional police officer (DPO) of Ikorodu Garage Station has assured us of adequate security in our area and other parts of the community. But we are not relenting; we have also contracted a local vigilance group to complement the efforts of the police.” Another resident of the area, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said criminal activities in Ikorodu were on the increase now. He said: “Since the letter was pasted in the community by the robbers everybody has been in panic. Even some landlords and tenants are planning to relocate to another place pending when the issue will be resolved. We are also battling with cultists in Ikorodu, not only robbers.

“My appeal is to the state Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, to beam a searchlight on Ikorodu and its environs and flush the criminals out. We are afraid to celebrate Christmas and New Year in our houses because they have threatened to visit us.” The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Muyiwa Adejobi, said the Divisional Police Officer had promised to take the matter seriously. He said: “The Area Commander has also promised to pull resources together to arrest the situation. “The Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, has also directed that the Area Commander should mobilise all tactical squads to the area and protect the residents.”

