Expectations, fears as Buhari wraps up, ahead 2023

In the next 17 months, President Muhammadu Buhari’s second and final mandate would be exhausted and the baton of leadership handed over to a successor.

The President had on several occasions expressed his determination to hand over power to whoever wins the 2023 presidential election with a promise to keep working assiduously till May, 29 2023, his final day in office. This year, 2022, is the last full year the President would be staying in the office and this is a definable period of his eight-year tenure.

His action and inaction would form the vital ingredients for the assessment of his government as he prepares to breast the tape in 2023. This year is undoubtedly the year to right the wrongs, build broken bridges and consolidate on past achievements. In fact, by the third quarter of the year, Buhari’s succession politics, with the capacity to distract his government, may have picked up.

The President is expected to knit up his achievements and reassess his failures. Even though Buhari has made some remarkable landmarks in his outlined three priority areas of fighting insecurity, repositioning the economy and combating corruption, there are still a lot of grounds to be covered for him to be able to hand over an improved nation to his successor in 2023.

He must take decisive steps in order to place the country on a stable pedestal. Insecurity of lives and properties has persistently blighted the achievements of the Buhari’s administration since inception. Boko Haram insurgents and lately, the Islamic State’s West African Province (ISWAP) have been consistently challenging the sovereignty of the country in the North-east region.

Bandits, kidnappers and other criminals have pitched their tents in the vast forest of the North-west operating with reckless abandon. Even when the government claimed to have weakened the terrorists and the military taking out their key leaders, facts on ground indicate that they are far from being decimated as they carry out deadly hits on ‘soft targets’ on regular basis.

Considering the fact that the President won the election in 2015 based on his credential as a tough, no nonsense Army General with capacity and knowledge to arrange the military to decimate the miscreants in no time, not a few persons still find it incomprehensible why the terrorists could withstand the Nigerian Army till date, under a well tested Army General.

The President has consistently maintained that there could be no thriving economy in an atmosphere of insecurity. It therefore behooves him to rid the country of insecurity if he ever hopes to leave a favourable legacy. At the twilight of his administration, Buhari last dash offensives against the terrorists, bandits and kidnappers remain inevitable.

So, in 2022, his administration is expected to be ruthless and tough in the execution of the war against the outlaws in the land.

To this extent, he had mandated the security chiefs to be merciless in dealing with the miscreants determined to consistently make life unbearable for the people. In order to allay the fears of accusation of flouting human rights against the military in their dealings with the criminals, an Abuja High Court had proscribed two prominent groups operating in the north and declared them terrorists’ organisations.

The Yan Bindiga (Gun men) and the Yan Ta’adda (Terrorists) groups, hitherto being treated with kid gloves by the military because of the need to preserve their human rights, will this year endure the firepower of the Nigerian Army. Other similar groups are expected to be given the same dose of bullets. The government had made security pacts with super powers, including the United States, China and Turkey, especially in the area of weapons sup

ply. These pacts are expected to be fully activated in 2022 because the President has consistently promised to hand over a safer country to his successor. With the recent delivery of 12 Super Tucano Attack warplanes from America and the expected deployment of drones from Turkey, year 2022 promises to be a year of judgement for the bandits, kidnappers and terrorists operating in the country. In 2022, the President has left nobody in doubt of his determination to fully implement the Petroleum Industry Law.

Prominent in the provisions of the law is the removal of fuel subsidy. So by the end of the first half of the year, the government would no longer subsidize premium motor spirit (pms), otherwise known as petrol.

With the withdrawal of fuel subsidy, the Group Managing Director (GMD) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mele Kyari, has hinted that the people would pay at least N344 per liter for the commodity from July next year. Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning,

Zainab Ahmed, has also said that the decision of the government to remove the subsidy was irreversible. She announced a proposed monthly payment of N5000 to between 20-40 million vulnerable Nigerians, subject to fund availability, as support to cushion the effects of the planned subsidy removal. The payment, she said, would be for between six months to one year.

Already, the government’s decision to remove the fuel subsidy, regardless of its consequence on the people, had sparked apprehension among the populace who have begun to imagine the quantum of hardship they would have to endure next year.

Already, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), an umbrella group harbouring most labour unions in the country, has begun mobilizing for a protest in January, to register their opposition to the government’s policy on fuel subsidy removal.

Critics have pointed out that the proposal to pay N5000 to the vulnerable would amount to existing one form of subsidy and embracing another considered much more expensive and unsustainable.

They argue that paying N5000 each to 40 million Nigerians would cost the government a whooping N2.4 trillion while the government, by the Finance Minister’s admission, spends N150 billion monthly on subsidy, amounting to N1.8 trillion annually should the subsidy regime subsists.

Tough times await Nigerians should the government, which made no budgetary allocations for subsidy from the second half of next year, insist on increasing the pump price of fuel. Transportation costs will escalate with its consequential effect on the prices of food, goods and services.

The handling of the crises expected to emanate from the removal of fuel subsidy may constitute part of the deciding factors against the ruling party ahead of 2023. Recall that it was the inability of the former President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration to properly manage the fallout of the removal of fuel subsidy in 2012 that formed the basis of his government’s fall which eventually culminated in his defeat in the 2015 Presidential election by the incumbent.

Since Buhari has made up his mind to do away with fuel subsidy, he must be prepared to face the consequences especially at a time when the people, including the opposition, have perfected the art of mobilizing themselves through social media.

On assumption of office in 2015, the President promised to focus more on completion of critical projects he inherited from his predecessors. He specifically instructed his Ministers to resist the temptation of initiating new projects in their departments where several are outstanding or abandoned. To this extent, numerous projects

including the Second Niger Bridge, Lagos- Ibadan Expressway, Kano-Maiduguri, Abuja-Kaduna-Kano expressway are either partially completed or billed to be completed by 2022.

The Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) Gas Pipelines and expansion of Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas Plant are among other multimillion dollar projects expected to be delivered by the Buhari’s administration in 2022. Many outstanding infrastructures commonly referred to as Buhari’s signature projects, being financed by the new Presidential Infrastructure Development Fund (PIDF), which had already expended over a billion dollars in their execution, are expected to be delivered.

A globally acclaimed research institution, Moody’s Investors Service, had in its November reports said that Nigeria would require at least $3 trillion in the next 30 years to bridge its infrastructure deficit.

With the belief in government circles that infrastructure development was crucial for national economic growth and poverty eradication and Buhari’s determination to leave a legacy in Infrastructure Development; chances are that the government would continue to borrow to finance projects.

Already, the country has been enmeshed in over N38 trillion debt as at the third quarter of 2021. There are indications that the Buhari’s government would borrow more to fund infrastructure in 2022 throwing the country into deeper debt conundrum.

Overtly determined to make a difference in delivery of projects, the President in 2022 will deploy resources through the Infrastructure Corporation (InfraCo). Already, the InfraCo, to be managed by independent infrastructure managers, had raised the sum of N15 trillion in combined debt and equities for a take

