Expectations, fears as Buhari wraps up, ahead 2023

including the Second Niger Bridge, Lagos- Ibadan Expressway, Kano-Maiduguri, Abuja-Kaduna-Kano expressway are either partially completed or billed to be completed by 2022.

 

The Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) Gas Pipelines and expansion of Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas Plant are among other multimillion dollar projects expected to be delivered by the Buhari’s administration in 2022.

 

Many outstanding infrastructures commonly referred to as Buhari’s signature projects, being financed by the new Presidential Infrastructure Development Fund (PIDF), which had already expended over a billion dollars in their execution, are expected to be delivered.

A globally acclaimed research institution, Moody’s Investors Service, had in its November reports said that Nigeria would require at least $3 trillion in the next 30 years to bridge its infrastructure deficit.

 

With the belief in government circles that infrastructure development was crucial for national economic growth and poverty eradication and Buhari’s determination to leave a legacy in Infrastructure Development; chances are that the government would continue to borrow to finance projects. Already, the country has been enmeshed in over N38 trillion debt as at the third quarter of 2021.

 

There are indications that the Buhari’s government would borrow more to fund infrastructure in 2022 throwing the country into deeper debt conundrum.

 

Overtly determined to make a difference in delivery of projects, the President in 2022 will deploy resources through the Infrastructure Corporation (InfraCo).

 

Already, the InfraCo, to be managed by independent infrastructure managers, had raised the sum of N15 trillion in combined debt and equities for a take-off

 

