Expectations, Hopes Rise As Otti Gets Ready To Pilot Abia’s Affairs

The commercial hub of Abia State experienced a little from victory and a whole lot from defeat on Wednesday after the declaration of the Labour Party (LP) gubernatorial candidate, Alex Otti as the winner of the election.

The celebration from the victorious side continued till Thursday and may not end. The city of Aba which for a long time turned into a ghost town every evening suddenly became alive.

People danced and celebrated all over the city. The tricycle riders who ate the major players of intra-city transportation were seen given a free ride from Aba-Owerri road to the popular Osisioma junction.

The joy and euphoria kept Aba busy till midnight, with people dancing, drinking and throwing parties in different streets of Enyimba City, saying that for the first time, they now believe that votes count.

Reacting to the victory, the Chairman of the Labour Party in Abia State, Mr Ceekay Igara said that the victory of his party and the emergence of Otti would not have been possible without God’s intervention, as Abia is already destined to be rescued in 2023.

“I give glory to God that despite all odds, it was by the grace of God that it was during my tenure that a brand new Governor from a different platform was introduced in Abia State bringing to an educational the PDP rule in Abia.

“I thank God that it was during my tenure as the Chairman of the Labour Party that God decided to liberate Abia. Dr Alex Otti has been a corporate player. He had been in the cooperate world for a very long time, he knows the yearnings of Abians and equally knows the outcry of Abians and he knows the situation we’re into.

“Abians are eager and very anxious about results from what we saw from the church at the prayer yesterday. I know that our Governor-elect has what it takes to introduce a new paradigm so that people who voted for him will feel the new breath.”

Igara said that Otti will bring succour, joy and elevation to the Abia people from where they are which will ultimately translate into the development they have been asking for.

“I do not doubt that Dr Otti is a veritable tool to drive us into the new Abia we all have been yearning for,” he said.

Igara who publicly in 2022 said that God showed him Labour Party will defeat the PDP in Abia, although the name of the candidate was not stated told our correspondent, said that God has fulfilled his promise in Abia.

“I’m somebody who believes so much in God and trusts Him always. I’ve beIN the Labour Party for over 14 years and whenever I want to leave, God will say don’t go, I’ll use Labour Party to liberate Abia and that’s the reason why I was never disturbed during the election. I’ll say more other things God showed me at the right time.”

Igara said that the Labour Party is aware that so many people who have hands in where Abia is today will want to join the Labour Party and they are experienced enough and are watching to ensure that they give Otti whatever support he needs to succeed.

“We know exactly what to do because we’re led by rules and due process. Nobody can come here and bamboozle us. We’re not interested in the shenanigans of other parties, but we know we must put the right structure in place, and support our Governor to put Abia in a better place.

“God told me that when we get Abia right, it’ll be easier to get Nigeria right. We must get it right and that’s why we’re praying for Dr Alex Otti because the responsibility is very enormous.

“The expectations of the people are very high that we on our own as a party cannot afford to be a channel of failure. We cannot afford to fail.

“This is why we must not allow any sign of distraction and we must continue to pray for him to succeed because this is the will of God. If we fail as a party, there’ll be too many regrets.

“The good, the bad the ugly will like to join us, but we must do our best to understand who is coming in from where and for what purposes.”

Igara encouraged Abia people to pray for us to succeed because I know that their expectations are so high because they all rate Dr Alex Otti so high that they massively voted for him.

“The trust Abians have for Dr Alex Otti is second to none. I encourage everyone to uphold us in their prayers for God will not let them down. He has already made a commitment to the workers about their arrears.

“All they need to do now is to remember him in their prayers and support him wherever he needs them and everything will be put in place. Once we pray for him, God will give him the strength to do the needful.

“He already has everything a man can have to be a good leader, that’s why our prayers will be to make everything be in place,” Igara said.

Dannie Ubani, Former Commissioner for Youth Development in Abia State said that Otti’s victory is a new Dawn in Abia, adding that the journey of good governance will soon begin in Abia.

“It’s a new dawn in Abia which couldn’t have been possible without the backing of God. Abia has been entrapped for the past 24 years by maladministration spearheaded by blood-sucking thieves.

“Abia has been gasping for breath. Everybody in Abia all living things have been yearning for a new life. Since 2015, Abians saw Dr Alex Otti as the only solution to the challenges bedevilling Abia State.

“We thank God for the introduction of technology into the electoral system the BVAS that has empowered the wish and will of the people to triumph.”

Ubani who is also the Labour Party candidate for Isiala-Ngwa South State Constituency said that the BVAS was very important towards ensuring that Otti becomes Abia governor.

“Without the introduction of the BVAS, the magic votes of Obingwa would have changed everything. Abians are full of high expectations, they’re optimistic, hopeful and enthusiastic that Alex Otti will bring good leadership which is synonymous with everywhere he had worked to bear on the leadership in Abia State.

“He is an active manager of men and resources. He’ll block so many loopholes. He’ll be a good example to his followers. When a leader is leading by a good example and leading from the front, nobody needs to tell the lieutenant and the aids to key in.

“So, we’re hopeful that Abia is on the right path now and will experience exhilarated, development and stability in all aspects of facet of life,” Ubani said.

Prof. Charles Chinekezi, the Abia Chapter Chairman of the Civil Liberties Organization (CLO) said that he was happy that the votes of the Abia people counted in this dispensation.

He said that Otti’s government would change to a PDP government known for non-payment of salaries, multiple taxation and unfulfilled promises.

“With Otti’s records of achievement, Abia people are hopeful of having a new lease on life in the new administration”, he said.

Mrs Nneka Onyegbula, a businesswoman in Aba said that Otti’s government would surely improve on what the government of Okezie Ikpeazu did to uplift Abia.

She said she was happy because Abia will develop more under Otti and urged everyone in Abia to join hands with the new government to deliver the expected results.

Mrs Sandra Okeechi said she is happy because a new government with Otti will build roads, pay salaries and revive public schools for poor children’s convenience.

She said that she was eager to see how a new party in power in Abia would affect the lives of the people which is the reason she is glad for the change.

Mr Michael Mba, a businessman said that he is very happy because Abia would see a new dispensation and have a fresh breath of governance with Otti on the saddle.

Mrs Nkiruka Godwin who danced in the market with other women on hearing the result said she is hopeful that Otti’s government will be kind to suffering Abia people and treat them like humans.

She said her happiness rests on Otti’s humane nature which is sure to save Ariaria International Market traders, her business zone, from multiple taxation and poor infrastructure.

