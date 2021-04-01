Metro & Crime

Expected compensation over son’s killing tears family apart

Trouble is brewing in the family of Friday Arunsi, a young man killed by a drunken police officer last year at Ebem community in Ohafia Local Government Area of Abia State. The family is torn apart over who gets the compensation over his death from the state Panel of Inquiry on Police Brutality and Extra-Judicial killing.

Friday was on April 17, 2020, shot dead by a policeman said to be drunk. The policeman was attached to the Ebem Police Station, Ohafia. Friday’s father, Mr. Ifeanyi Arunsi, and the deceased’s mother’s relations, Umu Nneibo maternal family, at the resumed hearing on the matter yesterday, disagreed before the panel over who would receive the expected compensation for the deceased, if granted. Arunsi said the maternal family’s representative, Mr. Kings Hart Ukpai, never contributed anything to the training of the deceased from birth as he only got to know the late Friday in January, 2017.

He said: “My son was 19 years old when he was killed by the police. Mr. Kings Hart Ukpai contributed nothing even from birth. I have been the one training him from primary school until he sat for his Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE). “January 2017 was the first time Mr. Kings Hart Ukpai knew my son. My son was buried in Ebem Ohafia, on a piece of land I borrowed N5 million to buy.

“The Umu Nneibo maternal family did not play any role in his training and burial. They were cautioned by the council of chiefs and elders who I reported the matter to when they pushed me to the wall. “At the burial, over N1 million was realised. Mr. Kings Hart Ukpai took everything. They didn’t give me anything.” The panel Chairman, Justice Sunday Imo (rtd), urged the two parties to stop quarrelling and concentrate on the extra-judicial Killing of their son. He further warned that the families could not be certain that compensation would be recommended for the deceased. Imo adjourned till April 7, for defence.

