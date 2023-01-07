News

Expedite action on transformers production, Buhari orders NASENI

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the Executive Vice Chairman of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), Prof. Muhammad Sani Haruna, to speed up the process of establishing a transformer manufacturing plant in the country.

The plant, billed to be established in collaboration with the China Great Wall Industry Corporation (CGWIC), was to accelerate stable power supply in the country. Responding to questions from State House Correspondents after briefing the President on the finance and activities of the agency for the third quarter of 2022 at the Presidential Villa yesterday, Haruna said that the project for the establishment of transformer manufacturing plant in the country was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic in China.

The NASENI boss said “He (President Buhari, who doubles as chairman of the governing board of NASENI) is anxious to see the output of this product, its impact on the availability of power, because our power supply will never be stable until we produce some components locally, including transformers ” According to him, the plant, when established, would produce between 6.5 and 10 megawatts transformers of all sizes and different capacities to meet local demands and Nigerian standards. On revenue generation, the Executive Vice Chairman said Nigeria had received requests from Uganda, Cameroon, and Cote D’Ivoire for the supply of school laboratory equipment, adding that payments go directly to consolidated revenue account.

“And on the next question about 2023 NASENI budget and IGR, the funding of NASENI came from February 2022, when our impact has started to be felt even though there are uncertainties. “Just yesterday, we received orders from Uganda; they want the supply of this laboratory equipment from us. That is a revenue source for the government. “Cameroon and Cote d’Ivoire are also patronizing these products, they are revenue sources for the government. Payment for this goes directly into the consolidated revenue account.” On collaboration with State governors, NASENI boss said the agency work with state governments as he briefed them at National Executive Council (NEC) meeting on their activities.

 

