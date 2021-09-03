Business

Expelled SSAEAC members, leadership sign MOU

Posted on

The Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment has intervened in the rift among Senior Staff Association of Electricity and Allied Companies (SSAEAC) members as the aggrieved party has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to abide by the constitution of the association. In a press statement signed by the President, Chris Okonkwo, General Secretary, Nnamdi Ajibo, and other committee members, the agreement was reached at the end of the reconciliation meeting between the aggrieved members of SSAEAC and its leadership in Abuja.

A statement issued by the leadership of the association and made available to New Telegraph said the aggrieved members apologised for their action since the crisis lasted. In the end, both sides of the crisis undertook to respect the sanctity of the SSAEAC constitution and the Central Executive Committee (CEC), the National Executive Council, (NEC), and the National Delegates Conference, (NDC) decisions. Both parties agreed that all branches should comply with the constitutional provision of remitting 100 per cent and proper deduction with immediate effect.

The parties also agreed that all branches should submit their financial reports from 2016 to date without further delay. They also agreed to abide by the electoral guidelines as already published and in use, saying any observations could be reviewed by the National Executive Council.

They also gave an irrevocable undertaking not to go back to actions that led to the expulsion, including writing letters outside the constitutionally authorised office of the general secretary. Consequently, on the instructions of the Registrar of Trade Unions, it was agreed that all actions and decisions that were taken as a result of the crisis, including impeachment, expulsion, letters to banks e.t.c. should be reversed immediately. On the issue of emergency NEC of August 16, 2021, the next NEC meeting scheduled for October 2021 shall have the opportunity of reviewing decisions on issues of concern taken at that NEC meeting. Both parties appealed to their members to remain loyal and trust that the association remains strong and united despite the challenges of the past few weeks.

