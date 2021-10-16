Experience counts for us at KenMoore Fashion, says CEO  Ogbonna Chukwuma

In any life endeavour, when you being, where you begin and how you begin give you leverage over others and how far you can go.

One of the foremost Nigerian fashion brands, KenMoore Fashion, had a rich beginning, the success story of its Chief Operating Officer (CEO), Ogbonna Kelvin Chukwuma could be directly connected and linked to the enviable heights the fashion brand has reached in the Nigerian fashion industry today.

Ogbonna Chukwuma, an entrepreneur of high repute, has this to say about how he ventured into the world of fashion.

“The dream of KenMoore Fashion brand started at my tender age, during my apprenticeship in the fashion industry. I worked so hard to know the nitty gritty and the rudiments of the job, and today I am grateful to God for leading me to a successful career.

“I could remember during my apprenticeship in the highly competitive industry how I developed a strong interest and passion for the subject matter and since then, that has been my anchor in the business, and God has been so good to me and my work.”

His sojourn into fashion was not by accident, it was divinely designed.

“I learnt trading and fashion from a respected and honourable man in the fashion industry for a very long period of years. I also attended seminars and exhibitions in and out of Nigeria,” said the face behind the highly reputable KenMoore Fashion brand.

“I was inspired by the exhibitions and trade fair I attended in some European and Asian countries. I got to know, that there is nothing cast in concrete as regards being a big fashion brand, because not all the big fashion brands have factories.

“This motivated me to see the possibilities of having mine as a registered brand. On the name thing, I wanted something that was simple, direct and a name that also had something connected to me, which could also appeal to the target audience. I wanted a brand name that represented something more for the people out there,” he said.

Having garnered this experience in the job, Chukwuma said that the sky is the limit for KenMoore Fashion.

He said: “The brand is gradually becoming one of the most sought-after designs in Nigeria, as we are known for our unique staples. The target is for us to become one of the biggest and famous fashion brands in Nigeria.”

The leading man behind the highly sought-after brand, said products of KenMoore Fashion are readily available in high quality shape, at pocket-friendly prices even as he maintained that the seal and guarantee of quality will always be found in all KenMoore Fashion products.

“As we maintain and improve on the quality of our products, we are making sure the prices are on a good side for buyers, such that anyone even with minimum budget can always purchase.”

The CEO of KenMoore Fashion revealed that he has styled different top Nigerian celebrities among who is MC Shakara, adding that he is looking forward to styling comedian Tejubabyface very soon.

According to KenMoore Fashion boss, who is a father of three adorable children: “Teju, who is also a seasoned TV host, has good dress sense and passion for fashion.”

