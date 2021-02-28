News

Experience Perfection With Bentley GT – Milani Exotic Rental

As Atlanta’s preferred Bentley rental provider, Milani Exotic Car Rental knows all there is to know about the unique class the brand brings to the table. With even the best manufacturers offering a wide array of variations on their core models in order to capture as broad a market as possible, it takes a certain amount of gumption to tell the consumer they’ll have to accept the car as is.

But when you’re a company with a century of excellence under your belt like Bentley, and a new model that has wowed critics as much as the Bentley GT has… well, it’s hard to argue with success.

According to Milani Exotic Car Rental, the GT injects the rounded, timeless elegance of classic British exotic car design with lessons gleaned from recent Continental innovations. In the city, you’ll have plenty of time to enjoy its unparalleled comfort, not to mention the appreciative looks of passersby.

“On the highway however, the Bentley’s gentlemanly refinement slips away to reveal a mile-devouring speedster with exceptional turning ability. After taking a few bends in your Bentley, you’ll understand the British love of the roundabout,” says the company.,

“Atlanta is a great city in which to have a great ride—it opens up possibilities. Perfect your time in the city by checking in with Milani at DeKalb-Peachtree Airport or Hartsfield-Jackson International to pick up your Atlanta Bentley rental. We also have a wide variety of delivery options throughout Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, North Carolina and South Carolina. Bentley’s luxury is matched only by our service,” says an official of the company.

Milani Exotic Car Rental offers exotic and luxury car rentals in Atlanta at both Peachtree Dekalb Airport (PDK) and Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL).

The company also offers delivery services throughout Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Alabama and Tennessee.

From their primary locations at DeKalb-Peachtree Airport (PDK) and Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL), they also operate a worldwide partnership network, enabling them to offer customers a selection of over 50,000 light, mid-size and large-cabin aircraft for every need.

