Experience will help Senegal in AFCON final –Mane

Senegal’s experience of playing in the last Africa Cup of Nations final will be a “good asset” for them in Sunday’s title decider, said forward Sadio Mane. Senegal, who beat Burkina Faso 3-1 on Wednesday to reach the final, have yet to win the continental title but came close in Cairo in 2019. “Experience is a good asset,” said Mane, who scored Senegal’s third on Wednesday. “I think that has always been the case since the start of this tournament. We suffered so much with a lot of COVID cases and several injuries too. “We had a very difficult time but with our experience we kept calm until we recovered the whole group. “We played a final last time, so we have experience and we will try to win this trophy.” Senegal were also runnersup in 2002, the year they went to the World Cup in Japan and South Korea and beat holders France in the opening game and became just the second African country to reach the quarterfinals.
