Expert advises business owners on exhibitions

Business owners have been called upon to leverage on trade fairs and exhibitions as a means to expand their businesses locally and globally. Mr Israel Chukwuma, the Chairman, Paradise Productions Limited, made the call in a statement in Abuja. Chukwuma spoke on the backdrop of ongoing preparations for the 10th Nigeria International Trade Fair and Expo slated between Oct. 19 and Oct. 21 in Abuja. According to him, the exhibition will create opportunities for interaction and networking with other participants and chief wxecutives of companies, as well as create an avenue to forge alliances and strategic partnerships. He noted that it was an opportunity to develop import/export markets and interact with leading government agencies and parastatals, that would be showcasing Nigerian non-oil products.

“International Exhibitors from America, Europe and Asia would be participating, which makes this edition a must attend for all local business owners. “This is your opportunity to introduce your products and services to the emerging markets of Nigeria, take advantage, register as exhibitor and join the big wigs of the nation’s market environment. “We are in conformity with relevant authorities and stakeholders in the fight against COVID- 19 pandemic by observing the protocols at the EXPO.”

He said the exhibition with the theme, ‘Non-Oil Products as Panacea to our Economic and Industrial Development’ will showcase Non- oil Products,Organic and Natural Products, Agricultural and Agro Allied Industries among others. Chukwuma said that sporting, health services industries, educational institutions, electronics, banks and other financial institutions would be present.

“Humanitarian service firms, airline travel agents, GSM service providers, the entertainment sector, event management firms, furniture makers, the film and textile industries, electrical engineering services industries, and the pharmaceutical industry among others will be showcasing at the event.”

Like this: Like Loading...