Expert Advises FG On Gas Asset Management Plan

Dr Victor Ekpenyong, the Chief Executive Officer of Kenyon International has urged the Federal Government to harness its abundant oil and gas resources for economic and industrial development.

Ekpenyong said that harnessing the expertise of Nigerian oil workers in a robust asset management plan to achieve net zero targets will tackle oil theft and vandalism.

A statement issued by Mr Ifechukwu Muonyili, Public Affairs Manager at Kenyon at the weekend, quoted Ekpenyong as making the call while addressing industry experts at the Oloibiri lecture aeries and energy forum (OLEF) 2023 held at the PTDF hall in Abuja.

The Oloibiri lecture series and Energy Forum (OLEF) 2023 is an annual initiative of the Society of petroleum engineers of Nigeria targeted at enforcing the development of the oil and gas industry in Africa.

According to Ekpenyong, who was a keynote speaker, there was a need for Nigeria to develop a strategy for oil and gas asset management to ensure effective oil and gas resources utilisation.

The proposed plan, he said will enhance energy security, and achieve net-zero emission goals earlier set by the federal government driven by its policy of gas utilisation as a transition energy.

Ekpenyong stated that Nigeria has been blessed with abundant oil and gas resources but regretted that lack of proper management has resulted in cases of vandalism and obsolete oil and gas assets still in use.

Ekpenyong who harped on asset management in Nigeria’s oil and gas industry and the need for all stakeholders to take action towards achieving this goal pointed out that there lies the solution Nigeria needs.

The statement read “One cannot utilise what one has not properly managed and Nigerian industry experts need to take decisive action to implement a comprehensive strategy to bring these assets under control, properly managed and secured.

“We at Kenyon International, an industrious oil and gas service company, have developed a homegrown panacea to oil theft and vandalism in oil and gas fields.

“Our solutions have been helping some operators to manage their assets, and it comes with so many risks to the lives of our employees who implement the process.

“As patriotic Nigerians, we go through a lot in a bid to secure assets and prevent tampering and pollution that could potentially pollute and destabilise the ecosystem and we urge the industry-wide deployment.